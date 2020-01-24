comscore Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications | BGR India
Oppo F15 goes on sale today: Check price, specifications and where to buy

Oppo F15 is a new mid-range smartphone with MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Check price and other features of the device.

  • Published: January 24, 2020 8:59 AM IST
Oppo F15 Review 8

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Oppo F15, the new mid-range smartphone from Oppo, is now available in India. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the device last week. After making it available for pre-order initially, the device is now available for purchase. The Oppo F15 debuts in India as the successor to Oppo F11. It competes with the likes of Vivo S1 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2. With consumers spending more on their smartphones, the device is Oppo’s gateway to grow in the market.

Oppo F15 is being launched in India only on storage variant. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage and is available for Rs 19,990. It is available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon India and offline retail stores. On Flipkart, the smartphone is available with a 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions with HDFC Credit and Debit Cards. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The e-commerce platform is also offering up to Rs 14,050 off on exchange and no cost EMI starting from Rs 1,666 per month.

Watch: Oppo F15 First Look

On Amazon India, the smartphone is available with exchange benefits of up to Rs 9,050. There is also up to Rs 1,270.04 EMI interest savings on select credit cards, ICICI Bank debit cards and BFL EMI cards. The smartphone comes in unicorn white and lightening black color. The Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by MediaTek Helio P70, it offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It sports a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo F15 features a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone is just 7.9mm thick and weighs 172 grams. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC Flash Charge. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and will be updated to ColorOS 7 in the coming weeks.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 8:59 AM IST

