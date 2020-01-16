comscore Oppo F15 India launch set for today: Live stream details, expected features
Oppo F15 India launch set for today: Live stream details, expected features and more

The Oppo F15 India launch will begin at 12:00 PM today, and it will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel and Facebook page. 

  Published: January 16, 2020 9:16 AM IST
Oppo F15 tease

Oppo is all set to revive its F-series with the launch of Oppo F15 smartphone in India today. The upcoming Oppo phone will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The brand has already revealed that the Oppo F15 will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, and support fast charging. The new Oppo phone will be available for purchase in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, as per Amazon India’s teaser page.

If rumors are to be believed, the latest Oppo F15 could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. The Oppo F15 India launch will begin at 12:00 PM today, and it will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Read on to find out everything about the Oppo F15.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom

Oppo F15 specifications (expected)

The specifications we have had so far officially tie in with the A91 rebranding rumors. If that is true, the Oppo F15 is expected to launch with a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone could run on a MediaTek MT6771V Helio P70 SoC and could have a Mali G72 MP3 GPU unit. There will be only one variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Further, this consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor along with an f/2.2 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth-sensing respectively. There is an LED flash and support for HDR and Panorama modes.

A 16-megapixel front camera will take care of selfies and video calling. Moreover, the Oppo F15 can shoot videos at 4K at 30fps. Meanwhile, the front camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. The Oppo F15 also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone could be powered by a 4025mAh battery. We know the phone has VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

  Published Date: January 16, 2020 9:16 AM IST

