Oppo F15 launch, Poco X2 Geekbench listing, Realme UI release, and more: Daily News Wrap

Oppo F15 launched at Rs 19,990 and Realme details timelime for the release of its UI to select devices. Check out all the other top tech news of the day.

  • Published: January 16, 2020 9:08 PM IST
One more day until the weekend but there is a lot to cover in the world of technology. Airtel and Vodafone were served with a big blow when the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions. Oppo revamped its F-series with a new mid-range smartphone. Xiaomi launched a portable wireless mouse while Huawei shipped 6.9 million 5G smartphones in 2019. Yes, you read that right: 5G smartphones. Here is a look at all the big news from the world of technology.

News: Oppo F15 launched in India

Oppo launched F15 as the successor to F11 in India. Priced at Rs 19,990, the smartphone comes in only one storage variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It goes on sale starting January 24 and will be available via Amazon India and Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup and a MediaTek chipset. It has healthy competition up its sleeve. Here is how it stacks up against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2.

News: Xiaomi Poco X2 appears on Geekbench

The case of Xiaomi Poco F2 remains curious but the company might have some other plans. A device named Poco X2 has now appeared on Geekbench listing. It seems to have 8GB RAM and runs Android 10 out of the box. It is widely speculated to be rebranded Redmi K30 and is codenamed “phonixin”. At this stage, any phone launching under Poco branding will be welcome.

News: Realme UI release timeline detailed

Realme is inching closer to the release of its own UI for its devices. The Realme UI is based on Android 10 and will move away from ColorOS by Oppo. It is scheduled to arrive for Realme X2 in February. However, the company has also revealed that registration for early access program. The compatible devices are Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro.

Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR after the SC dismissed review petitions

Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR after the SC dismissed review petitions

News: Airtel considers curative petition on AGR

Bharti Airtel has announced that it will file a curative petition. The announcement came after the Supreme Court dismissed its review petition. The petitions were filed by telcos challenging the verdict in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) case. The final deadline for the telecom companies to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore is on January 23. The Telecom Ministry in November told Parliament that telcos owe nearly Rs 1.47 lakh crore in license fee (LF) and spectrum usage charges (SUC).

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 9:08 PM IST

