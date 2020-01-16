comscore Oppo F15 with 48MP quad rear camera setup goes official in India: Price
  Oppo F15 launched in India, price starts from Rs 19,990
Oppo F15 launched in India, price starts from Rs 19,990

For Rs 19,990, the Oppo F15 ships with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 48-megapixel quad rear camera, Helio P70 chipset and more.

  Updated: January 16, 2020 12:54 PM IST
The Oppo F15 has been launched in India. The latest phone from the company falls under Oppo’s F series. For Rs 19,990, the Oppo F15 ships with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 48-megapixel quad rear camera, Helio P70 chipset and more. The device is available for pre-order in only 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage option. The Oppo F15 will go on sale starting January 24, and will be available via Flipkart and Amazon India.

Interested buyers can get 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank cards. Customers will also be able to buy the Oppo F15 via key retail stores across the country. The company will be selling the device in two color variants, including Lightening Black and Unicorn White. As for the features, the Oppo F15 offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with ARM Mali G72 GPU. The phone also supports the company’s Game Boost 2.0 feature, which should enhance your gaming experience. Oppo has given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Oppo F15 has a quad rear camera setup.

The back camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultrawide lens with f/2.25 aperture. This camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0. The Oppo F15 ships with ColorOS 6.1.2 based Android 9 Pie, and features a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone supports 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge, and Oppo claims that you can get 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes charge. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-,C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. As mentioned above, the Oppo F15 price in India starts from Rs Rs 19,990.

  Published Date: January 16, 2020 12:53 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 16, 2020 12:54 PM IST

