Oppo F15 teased in India ahead of launch
  Oppo F15 teased ahead of launch; 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
Oppo F15 teased ahead of launch; 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

The smartphone is rumored to be a rebranded Oppo A91. The teased specifications so far confirm the speculation

  • Published: January 2, 2020 3:28 PM IST
Oppo F15 tease

Oppo will soon launch a new smartphone in India called the Oppo F15. The new smartphone will be an addition of Oppo’s popular line-up of F series smartphones including the Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. According to recent rumors the upcoming Oppo F15 could actually be a rebranded Oppo A91. If this is true, the phone could launch priced around the Rs 20,000 segment.

Oppo F15 Specifications

The specifications we have had so far officially tie in with the A91 rebranding rumors. If that is true, the Oppo F15 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone could run on a MediaTek MT6771V Helio P70 SoC and could have a Mali G72 MP3 GPU unit. There will likely be only one variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Further, this consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor along with a f/2.2 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth-sensing respectively. There is an LED flash and support for HDR and Panorama modes. A 16-megapixel front camera will take care of selfies and video calling. Moreover, the Oppo F15 can shoot videos at 4K at 30fps. Meanwhile, the front camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Oppo F15 also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone could be powered by a 4025mAh battery. We know the phone has VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The company claims the phone can charge 5 minutes and provide a talk time of 2 hours. Other expected features based on leaks include a 3.5mm jack and support for aptX HD audio. Connectivity for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band WiFi and WiFi direct is supported.

Again, if the device is actually a renamed Oppo A91, we could see it run on Android 9.0 Pie with Oppo’s, ColorOS 6.1 on top. More details on the specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 3:28 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Air कल 3 जनवरी दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएंगे, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipstart Days Sale 2020 : Xiaomi और Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेस्ट डील

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: 4,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Mi और Redmi स्मार्टफोन

नए साल 2020 में ट्राई का तोहफा, अब 130 रुपये में 100 नहीं 200 चैनल मिलेंगे

Realme 2020 Sale: 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में रियलमी स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

