Oppo F15 with sleek design to launch in India soon
News

Oppo F15 to launch in India soon, will come with a sleek design

News

The Chinese smartphone maker is all set to kick off 2020 in style with the launch of Oppo F15.

  Published: December 30, 2019 12:21 PM IST
oppo f15 india launch

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo had an interesting 2019 with launch of star devices like the K3, Reno-series and more. Now, at 2020 is upon us, the company is gearing up to revive the F-series with the launch of Oppo F15 smartphone. Oppo has officially teased the launch of new smartphone soon.

Oppo F15 detailed

From the information that Oppo has shared, the F15 will come with a sleek and trendy design. It will be made from lightweight materials, and carry premium design language like the Reno series. A report on 91Mobiles reveals that the smartphone will launch towards the end of January and will carry a price tag of around Rs 20,000.

There is no word on the specifications as yet. But there is a chance where the smartphone will come with a glass body and gradient finish, pop-up camera and notchless AMOLED panel. This will also enable it to add an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Oppo A5 2020 new variant launched

Oppo has quietly launched a new variant of the A5 2020 in India. This new variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The new variant of Oppo A5 2020 with 6GB RAM has been priced at Rs 14,990.

The Oppo A series is an offline-first series from the Chinese company. Previously, Oppo had launched 3GB RAM variant and 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A5 2020 in India. At present, the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option is available at Rs 12,490, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration model costs Rs 13,990.

The Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent and a brightness equivalent to 480 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes in three storage variants. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: December 30, 2019 12:21 PM IST

