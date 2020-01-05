Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has been teasing the launch of the new Oppo F15 for a while now. The new smartphone will be an addition of Oppo’s popular line-up of F series smartphones including the Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. According to recent rumors the upcoming Oppo F15 could actually be a rebranded Oppo A91. If this is true, the phone could launch priced around the Rs 20,000 segment. And now the launch date of the smartphone has been revealed in a promo image on Flipkart. The smartphone will apparently be launching on January 16.

Oppo F15 Specifications

The specifications we have had so far officially tie in with the A91 rebranding rumors. If that is true, the Oppo F15 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone could run on a MediaTek MT6771V Helio P70 SoC and could have a Mali G72 MP3 GPU unit. There will likely be only one variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The phone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Further, this consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor along with a f/2.2 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth-sensing respectively. There is an LED flash and support for HDR and Panorama modes. A 16-megapixel front camera will take care of selfies and video calling. Moreover, the Oppo F15 can shoot videos at 4K at 30fps. Meanwhile, the front camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Oppo F15 also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone could be powered by a 4025mAh battery. We know the phone has VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The company claims the phone can charge 5 minutes and provide a talk time of 2 hours. Other expected features based on leaks include a 3.5mm jack and support for aptX HD audio. Connectivity for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band WiFi and WiFi direct is supported.

Again, if the device is actually a renamed Oppo A91, we could see it run on Android 9.0 Pie with Oppo’s, ColorOS 6.1 on top. More details on the specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.