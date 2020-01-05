comscore Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, with 48MP camera
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
News

Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

News

The new smartphone will be an addition of Oppo’s popular line-up of F series smartphones including the Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro.

  • Published: January 5, 2020 12:44 PM IST
Oppo F15 promo

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has been teasing the launch of the new Oppo F15 for a while now. The new smartphone will be an addition of Oppo’s popular line-up of F series smartphones including the Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro. According to recent rumors the upcoming Oppo F15 could actually be a rebranded Oppo A91. If this is true, the phone could launch priced around the Rs 20,000 segment. And now the launch date of the smartphone has been revealed in a promo image on Flipkart. The smartphone will apparently be launching on January 16.

Related Stories


Oppo F15 Specifications

The specifications we have had so far officially tie in with the A91 rebranding rumors. If that is true, the Oppo F15 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone could run on a MediaTek MT6771V Helio P70 SoC and could have a Mali G72 MP3 GPU unit. There will likely be only one variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

WATCH: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

The phone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Further, this consists of a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor along with a f/2.2 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth-sensing respectively. There is an LED flash and support for HDR and Panorama modes. A 16-megapixel front camera will take care of selfies and video calling. Moreover, the Oppo F15 can shoot videos at 4K at 30fps. Meanwhile, the front camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Oppo F15 teased ahead of launch; 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Also Read

Oppo F15 teased ahead of launch; 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

The Oppo F15 also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone could be powered by a 4025mAh battery. We know the phone has VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The company claims the phone can charge 5 minutes and provide a talk time of 2 hours. Other expected features based on leaks include a 3.5mm jack and support for aptX HD audio. Connectivity for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band WiFi and WiFi direct is supported.

5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000 that you can buy in January 2020

Also Read

5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000 that you can buy in January 2020

Again, if the device is actually a renamed Oppo A91, we could see it run on Android 9.0 Pie with Oppo’s, ColorOS 6.1 on top. More details on the specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 5, 2020 12:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
News
Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced under Rs 10,000

News

Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced under Rs 10,000

PUBG MOBILE Club Open or PMCO 2020 Spring Split registration live

Gaming

PUBG MOBILE Club Open or PMCO 2020 Spring Split registration live

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Features

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

News

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced under Rs 10,000

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be coming to Flipkart; Snapdragon 855 confirmed

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

News

Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000

Top Products

5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000
Xiaomi Watch Color, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and more Daily News Wrap

News

Xiaomi Watch Color, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and more Daily News Wrap
Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification

News

Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification
Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative

News

Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e पर दे रहा है 20 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live match online in mobile: पहला टी-20 आज शाम 7 बजे, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

5 अंडर-रेटिड फोन जिन्हें आप जनवरी 2020 में खरीद सकते हैं, वीवो और सैमसंग समेत कई हैं ऑप्शंस

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite बिक्री के लिए Flipkart पर आएगा, Snapdragon 855 की हुई पुष्टि

ISRO ने कर्नाटक में अंतरिक्ष अकादमिक केंद्र स्थापित किया

News

Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
News
Oppo F15 to launch on January 16, feature 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced under Rs 10,000

News

Infinix to launch a pop-up selfie camera smartphone priced under Rs 10,000
CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'

News

CES 2020: OnePlus to reveal Concept One smartphone with 'invisible camera'
5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000

Top Products

5 underrated phones under Rs 20,000
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be coming to Flipkart; Snapdragon 855 confirmed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be coming to Flipkart; Snapdragon 855 confirmed