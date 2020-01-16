Oppo F15 is the newest device in the Indian market vying for the crown of best smartphone under Rs 20,000. With the device, Oppo is trying to take on devices like Vivo S1 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2. Oppo has settled itself as the fifth major smartphone brand in the country. But it continues to offer premium devices with design as the key focus area. However, the competition in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment remains intense. Here is how the Oppo F15 stacks up against Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 in terms of price, features, cameras and availability

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Price in India

Oppo F15 has been launched only in one storage variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be available for Rs 19,990 in lightning black and unicorn white colors. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three different storage variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999 while 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999.

The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage, which competes with Oppo F15, is available for Rs 17,999. Realme X2 is available in India in three different storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage are available for Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is cheaper while Oppo F15 and Realme X2 are almost identical in terms of price.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Cameras

All the four devices here come with a quad rear camera setup. In fact, three of the four cameras are nearly identical. The main difference between Oppo F15 and other two devices is in the main camera department. The Oppo device comes with a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detect autofocus. The Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 feature a 64-megapixel main camera. Both the devices use Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor.

Apart from the main camera, all the three devices feature an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. They also feature a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the Oppo F15, there is a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme X2 feature a 2-megapixel dedicated macro sensor. Realme X2 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera while Oppo F15 and Redmi Note 8 Pro offer a 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel front camera.

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F15 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Realme X2, on the other hand, features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a larger 6.53-inch Full HD+ display but it is an LCD panel. Realme X2 also has an upper hand with its gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G mobile platform. Both Redmi Note 8 Pro and Oppo F15 come equipped with MediaTek Helio G90T and Helio P70 processors respectively.

As mentioned before, Oppo F15 comes in only one storage variant and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 4025mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie, packs 4,500mAh battery and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme X2 comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also has an under display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Availability

The first sale of Oppo F15 is scheduled for January 24. The smartphone will be available via both Amazon India as well as Flipkart. It comes with offers from HDFC Bank and one time screen replacement. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro available via open sale on Amazon India and Mi.com. Realme X2, on the other hand, is available for purchase via Realme’s own website and Flipkart.