Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

Oppo F15s is expected to be a watered-down version of the Oppo F15 available in the country.

  • Published: April 17, 2020 9:39 AM IST
Photo: Dharmik Patel

Oppo F15s could be the second smartphone in the company’s F15 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly preparing to launch the smartphone as the first device after the lockdown. It is also tipped to be a rebranded version of Oppo A92. While the F15 came with a MediaTek chipset, the F15s will be equipped with a Qualcomm processor. The smartphone will debut as the entry-level model in the Oppo F15 series. Also Read - Oppo Reno Ace 2 with 5G, Snapdragon 865, 90Hz display launched: Check price, specifications

A report by 91mobiles notes that the smartphone was previously expected to launch in March. It further notes that Oppo F15s will be nothing but a rebranded version of Oppo A92. The A92 from Oppo is yet to launch in China or any other market. However, the device has been spotted on Google Play Console listing. The listing gives a clear idea as to what to expect from the device. Also Read - Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors, expected price and more

Oppo F15s: Expected Price and Specifications

The new smartphone is expected to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. This will be an important change over the MediaTek chipset found on F15. The smartphone is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and might have only one storage option. It is expected to feature a Full HD+ display offering a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Since its using Snapdragon 665 with Adreno 610, the graphics performance on this model could be better than its premium sibling. The smartphone is being dubbed as a watered-down version of the Oppo F15. Also Read - Oppo F15 not on discount; available at launch price of Rs 19,990

Oppo F15 Review: Great design, good cameras and tough competition

Also Read

Oppo F15 Review: Great design, good cameras and tough competition

It is not immediately clear whether there will be changes in the design department as well. In our review, we noted that Oppo F15 is one of the good looking and well built smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. We would hope to see a similar design language. Oppo F15 was launched in India at Rs 19,990 and its sibling is likely to be cheaper. Oppo became the fourth largest smartphone brand towards the end of the year. However, it needs a competitive device in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. Oppo F15s might fill that void with better design than its rivals.

Story Timeline

