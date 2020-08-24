Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online

Oppo is all set to launch its new Oppo F17 and its Pro variant in India. Last week, Oppo started sharing information about the imminent release of the Oppo F17 lineup. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro smartphones will be launched in early September. Leakster Ishan Agarwal has shared the key specifications of these handsets. Also Read - Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25, will bring 90Hz punch-hole display

However, the prices of the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro are still unknown. Starting with its intermediate model, the Oppo F17 could offer a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the device, there is a quad-camera setup. This could consist of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two additional 2 + 2-megapixel sensors.

At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. The OPPO F17 weighs 163 grams and measures 159.82 x 72.8 x 7.45 mm. It comes in three color options to choose from, including orange, sea wave, silver. The heart of the smartphone will mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The device has a 4000 mAh battery with support for 30 W fast charging.

Leaked specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro is equipped with a 6.43-inch Super-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the device is a square camera module with four sensors. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors each. At the front, it includes a 16MP primary selfie sensor and a secondary depth-of-field sensor. It is housed inside the dual Punch-Hole Display cutout.

The smartphone will feature the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The device will pack a 4,000mAh battery that will offer up to 30W VOOC charging technology. The F17 Pro will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in one of its available configurations. The leak also reveals that the F17 Pro measures 160.14 x 73.7 x 7.48mm and weighs 164 grams. It will be available in three colors: black, blue, and white.