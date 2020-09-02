Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check details

Oppo today launched the awaited F17 series in India. The series comprises the Oppo F17 and the F17 Pro. The new phones feature 30W fast charging and three color options. Here are both the phones and everything you need to know about them. Also Read - Oppo F17 series India launch today: Live stream link, expected price and specifications

Oppo F17

The Oppo F17 features a 6.44-inch screen with a full-HD display and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The phone will be available in a 4GB/64GB variant along with 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants. There is Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. The phone will be available in three colors – Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange.

In terms of optics, there is a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls, embedded in a punch-hole cutout. The phone features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging via its USB Type-C port.

Oppo F17 Pro

The Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The 60Hz refresh rate display has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Under the hood lies a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. There is a single storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be offered in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colors.

In terms of optics, the Oppo F17 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera for the front. There is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging via its USB Type-C port here too.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs 22,990. It will go on sale starting September 7. Meanwhile, the price of the F17 pricing has not yet been revealed. No details on the sale of the regular F17 are out yet either. We shall keep you informed of the same as and when Oppo makes the information official.