Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design teased ahead of official India launch

Oppo recently launched its F17 Pro smartphone in India and now, the brand is all set to unveil a Diwali-special edition on October 19. The company is yet to reveal the price, sale, and other details of the upcoming Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition. The latest teaser from the brand confirms that the special edition will be available in a Matte Gold color. Also Read - Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

Currently, you get three colors to choose from and these are Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White. This price is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The original Oppo F17 Pro is being sold for Rs 22,990. You can get this device via Flipkart. The price of the special edition could be in the same range. Read on to know more about the original Oppo F17 Pro phone. The specifications of the Diwali edition will likely be the same. Also Read - Oppo set to launch Smart TVs running Android on October 19

Oppo F17 Pro: Specifications, features

The Oppo F17 Pro is equipped with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The 60Hz refresh rate display has a punch-hole cutout, which houses the selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Oppo has launched the device in only one variant, which is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also Read - 100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

As far as cameras are concerned, the recently launched F17 Pro packs a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The fourth sensor is a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera for the front. The company has also added a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The device comes with USB Type-C port too.

Features F17 Pro Price 22990 Chipset MediaTek Helio P95 OS ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 Display 16.34cm / 6.43″-2400*1080 Internal Memory 8GB +128GB Rear Camera 48MP Main Camera + 8MP Wide-Angle Camera + 2MP Mono Camera + 2MP Mono Camera Front Camera 16MP Front Main Camera + 2MP Front Depth Camera Battery 4015mAh