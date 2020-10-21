Oppo has launched the Diwali edition of F17 Pro smartphone in the country for Rs 23,990. The Diwali edition F17 Pro features a mix of gold, green and blue colors with a matte texture on the back. The company will be offering a special gift box exclusively for its Indian customers which includes the Diwali edition F17 Pro along with a 10,000mAh power bank and a customized glittery back cover designed by Oppo. Also Read - Samsung unveils ‘Reward Yourself' program and interactive e-catalogue for safe shopping in India

The standard model of Oppo F17 Pro was launched last month along with Oppo F17 in India as a mid-range smartphone. It is being sold for Rs 22,990. You can get this device via Flipkart. But If you want to be buy the exclusive Diwali Edition box, it is up for pre-order on Amazon.in and will go on sale on October 23. Also Read - 32-inch Realme Smart TV discounted on Flipkart: Check price and features

Oppo F17 Pro: Specifications, features

The Oppo F17 Pro is equipped with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The 60Hz refresh rate display has a punch-hole cutout, which houses the selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Oppo has launched the device in only one variant, which is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also Read - Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition design teased ahead of official India launch

As far as cameras are concerned, the recently launched F17 Pro packs a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The fourth sensor is a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera for the front. The company has also added a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The device comes with USB Type-C port too.

