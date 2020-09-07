Oppo F17 Pro may launch as Oppo A93 in other markets: Report

Oppo recently made official its newest smartphone called Oppo F17 Pro in India along with the regular version Oppo F17. But the latest reports reveal that Oppo will soon bring it to other markets. Although, instead of Oppo F17 Pro, in other markets, the smartphone will come with the name Oppo A93. The information came from the famous leakster, Evan Blass, who could be relied on when it came to leaking new devices. Also Read - Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications

The image shared by Evan Blass on Twitter shows an Oppo smartphone packing a dual-punch hole screen design and a square rear camera module similar to the Oppo F17 Pro. But Blass, in his post, wrote that it was Oppo A93. The Chinese manufacturer does indeed often launch the same smartphone with different names in several regions. So, it's no surprise that they do the same again.

It is important to note that the news about Oppo F17 Pro, which will be launched under the name of Oppo A93, is still limited to speculation. However, if this is true, then we can expect the Oppo A93 smartphone to carry specifications that are not much different from the Pro.

Specifications and features

To recall, the Oppo F17 Pro was launched by featuring a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen that offers Full HD+ resolution with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and supports a 60Hz refresh rate panel. This smartphone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, the cutout hole in the top left corner of the screen is home to two selfie cameras, including a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There’s also a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2-megapixel mono lenses. The OPPO F17 Pro relies on MediaTek’s Helio P95 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which can still be expanded a MicroSD card slot.

The OPPO F17 Pro is a slim smartphone, which is only around 7.48mm thick. But there is still enough room for a 4,000 mAh battery to keep it running all day long, which is also equipped with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology support.