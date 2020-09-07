Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro was recently launched in India and it is now available for purchase via online platforms. If you are interested in buying this device, then you can get it via Amazon and Flipkart. The latest Oppo F17 Pro comes with 128GB storage, quad rear cameras, AMOLED panel, 30W fast charging and MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Read on to find out everything about it. Also Read - Oppo Reno4 Pro receives new update with September 2020 security patch

Oppo F17 Pro price, sale offers

The Oppo F17 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 22,990, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. As for the sale offers, interested buyers can 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on Flipkart. There is also 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The no-cost EMI option is available on both Flipkart and Amazon. Also Read - Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India under Rs 5,000: Price, features

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Specifications, features

The Oppo F17 Pro is quipped with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The 60Hz refresh rate display has a punch-hole cutout, which houses the sefie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Oppo has launched the device in only one variant, which is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You get three colors to choose from and these are Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White. Also Read - Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check price, features and other details

As far as cameras are concerned, the recently launched F17 Pro packs a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The fourth sensor is a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera for the front. The company has also added a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The device comes wih USB Type-C port too.