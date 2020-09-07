comscore Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications
News

Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications

News

The Oppo F17 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 22,990, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

  • Updated: September 7, 2020 1:33 PM IST
Oppo F17 Oppo F17 Pro

The Oppo F17 Pro was recently launched in India and it is now available for purchase via online platforms. If you are interested in buying this device, then you can get it via Amazon and Flipkart. The latest Oppo F17 Pro comes with 128GB storage, quad rear cameras, AMOLED panel, 30W fast charging and MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Read on to find out everything about it. Also Read - Oppo Reno4 Pro receives new update with September 2020 security patch

Oppo F17 Pro price, sale offers

The Oppo F17 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 22,990, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. As for the sale offers, interested buyers can 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on Flipkart. There is also 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The no-cost EMI option is available on both Flipkart and Amazon. Also Read - Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India under Rs 5,000: Price, features

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Specifications, features

The Oppo F17 Pro is quipped with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ resolution. The 60Hz refresh rate display has a punch-hole cutout, which houses the sefie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. Oppo has launched the device in only one variant, which is 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You get three colors to choose from and these are Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White. Also Read - Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check price, features and other details

As far as cameras are concerned, the recently launched F17 Pro packs a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The fourth sensor is a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera for the front. The company has also added a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The device comes wih USB Type-C port too.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2020 1:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2020 1:33 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

22990

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio P95
48MP Main Camera + 8MP Wide-Angle Camera + 2MP Mono Camera + 2MP Mono Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series launched in India
Smart TVs
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition series launched in India
Airtel updates Xstream Fiber plans with 'Unlimited' data: Check details

Telecom

Airtel updates Xstream Fiber plans with 'Unlimited' data: Check details

Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications

Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted

News

Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in new gold colors

Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications

Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications
Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details
Oppo Reno 4 Pro camera Review : डे-लाइट में शानदार परफॉर्मेंस, नाइट मोड करता है निराश

रिव्यू

Oppo Reno 4 Pro camera Review : डे-लाइट में शानदार परफॉर्मेंस, नाइट मोड करता है निराश
Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India

News

Oppo Enco W51 wireless earphones launched in India
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G9 Plus की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत और फीचर्स हुए रिवील

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition सीरीज दमदार फीचर्स के साथ 13,499 रुपये में लॉन्च

Vodafone Idea की पहचान बदली, लॉन्च किया नया ब्रांड Vi, टैरिफ प्लान को लेकर दिया ये हिंट

Oppo A93 के नाम से लॉन्च होगा भारत में बिक रहा ये स्मार्टफोन, जानिए खास बातें

IFA 2020: Realme ने 55 इंच के स्मार्ट टीवी समेत कई प्रोडक्ट्स किए अनाउंस

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

News

Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in new gold colors
News
Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in new gold colors
Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 Pro now available for purchase in India: Price, specifications
Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted

News

Poco phone with 48MP dual-camera, X3-like design spotted
Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Tecno Spark Go 2020 first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart
Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Redmi Earphones priced at Rs 399 to go on sale today at 12PM

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers