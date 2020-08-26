comscore Oppo F17 series India launch confirmed for September 2: Expected price
Oppo F17 series India launch confirmed for September 2: Expected price, specifications

The Oppo F17 Pro is touted to debut as the “sleekest phone of 2020” with a 7.48mm thin frame.

  Published: August 26, 2020 5:32 PM IST
Oppo has confirmed that the company is all set to launch Oppo F17 series in India on September 2. The company has confirmed about the Oppo F17 Pro so far, but we can also expect the Oppo F17 to launch alongside. The Oppo F17 Pro is touted to debut as the “sleekest phone of 2020” with a 7.48mm thin frame. The company will stream launch event live on social media channels and YouTube on September 2 from 7:00PM onwards. Also Read - Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online

If rumors and leaks are to believed, the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones will launch with similar specifications. Last week, a tipster had shared some key specifications of these handsets. Hers’s all we know so far. Also Read - Oppo A53 2020 launching in India on August 25, will bring 90Hz punch-hole display

Oppo F17

Image: OPPO India

Oppo F17, F17 Pro: Leaked specifications

The Oppo F17 is expected to offer a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the device, there can be a quad-camera setup. This could consist of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. Also Read - Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

At the front, it is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. Internally, the phone could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC. The device may have a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

On the other hand, the F17 Pro is said to come equipped with a 6.43-inch Super-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the device is a square camera module with four sensors. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors each. At the front, it could include a 16-megapixel primary selfie sensor and a secondary depth-of-field sensor. It will be housed inside the dual Punch-Hole Display cutout.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The smartphone is said to feature the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The device could pack a 4,000mAh battery that will offer up to 30W VOOC charging technology. The F17 Pro is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India. The leak also reveals that the F17 Pro measures 160.14 x 73.7 x 7.48mm and weighs 164 grams. It will be available in three colors: black, blue, and white.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2020 5:32 PM IST

