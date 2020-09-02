The Oppo F17 series is all set to launch in India today, and the event will take place at 7:00PM. The details for the standard version are currently not known, but the Oppo F17 Pro is confirmed to offer a total of six cameras, 30W fast charging, and a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. The Oppo F17 India launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts. The Pro is said to be priced under Rs 25,000. Also Read - Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro: Expected specifications

The Oppo F17 is expected to offer a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the device, there can be a quad-camera setup. This could consist of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. Internally, the phone could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC. The device may have a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

On the other hand, the F17 Pro is said to come equipped with a 6.43-inch Super-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the device is a square camera module with four sensors. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors each. At the front, it could include a 16-megapixel primary selfie sensor and a secondary depth-of-field sensor. It will be housed inside the dual Punch-Hole Display cutout.

The smartphone is said to feature the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The device could pack a 4,000mAh battery that will offer up to 30W VOOC charging technology. The F17 Pro is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India. The leak also reveals that the F17 Pro measures 160.14 x 73.7 x 7.48mm and weighs 164 grams. It will be available in three colors: black, blue, and white.