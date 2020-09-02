comscore Oppo F17 series India launch today: Live stream link, expected specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F17 series India launch today: Live stream link, expected price and specifications
News

Oppo F17 series India launch today: Live stream link, expected price and specifications

News

The Oppo F17 India launch event will be live-streamed via the company's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts. 

  • Updated: September 2, 2020 9:56 AM IST
OPPO-F17-Pro

Image: OPPO India

The Oppo F17 series is all set to launch in India today, and the event will take place at 7:00PM. The details for the standard version are currently not known, but the Oppo F17 Pro is confirmed to offer a total of six cameras, 30W fast charging, and a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. The Oppo F17 India launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts. The Pro is said to be priced under Rs 25,000. Also Read - Xiaomi may be beaten by ZTE in making first commercially available under-display camera

Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro: Expected specifications

The Oppo F17 is expected to offer a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the device, there can be a quad-camera setup. This could consist of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. Internally, the phone could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC. The device may have a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Also Read - Oppo F17 series India launch confirmed for September 2: Expected price, specifications

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

On the other hand, the F17 Pro is said to come equipped with a 6.43-inch Super-AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the device is a square camera module with four sensors. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors each. At the front, it could include a 16-megapixel primary selfie sensor and a secondary depth-of-field sensor. It will be housed inside the dual Punch-Hole Display cutout. Also Read - Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro specifications leaked online

The smartphone is said to feature the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The device could pack a 4,000mAh battery that will offer up to 30W VOOC charging technology. The F17 Pro is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in India. The leak also reveals that the F17 Pro measures 160.14 x 73.7 x 7.48mm and weighs 164 grams. It will be available in three colors: black, blue, and white.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 2, 2020 9:53 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 2, 2020 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream
News
Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream
Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

News

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

News

Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

News

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

Oppo F17 series India launch today

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F17 series India launch today

News

Oppo F17 series India launch today
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

हिंदी समाचार

आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा साल का सबसे पतला स्मार्टफोन Oppo F17 सीरीज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Redmi 9A आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव, Xiaomi 6,999 रुपये में करेगी लॉन्च!

शाओमी के दमदार बजट स्मार्टफोन आज फिर सेल पर होंगे उपलब्ध, जानें सेल ऑफर्स और खूबियां

Compaq Smart TVs भारत में लॉन्च, 55इंच और 65इंच TVs की जानें कीमत

Xiaomi के Mi Store की संख्या भारत में हुई 3 हजार

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

News

Oppo F17 series India launch today
News
Oppo F17 series India launch today
Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream

News

Redmi 9A to launch today via livestream
Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

News

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake
Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

News

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers