Oppo to offer 10x hybrid optical zoom soon; expected to debut on Oppo F19

Oppo is said to release more information next year at CES 2019 or MWC 2019.

  Updated: December 26, 2018 12:12 PM IST
Oppo is working on a multi-zoom technology, which may bring up to 10x hybrid optical zoom for the camera in future smartphones. The recently leaked patent document from Oppo detailed a little about the multi-zoom camera feature that company is working on. According to tipster Ice Universe, an Oppo official said the company will announce relevant technical details and commercial information as early as possible.

It is claimed that the development of Oppo‘s 10x hybrid optical zoom technology is in advanced stages, and the Chinese company will release more information sometime at CES 2019 or MWC 2019. Also, it is suggested that Oppo might use the same camera tech for next year’s Oppo F19/F19 Pro, which according to initial leaks will carry a triple-camera setup like the Oppo R17 pro.

Some leaked sketches of alleged Oppo F19 also tipped that the phone will have a 10x zoom technology and a truly full-screen display. The handset is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset. Oppo is known to have established six research institutes and four R&D centers around the world. The company has been focusing more on innovation now and we saw Oppo Find X with world’s first slide-out camera mechanism.

It’s not the first time that Oppo will showcase such advancement for camera. During MWC 2017, Oppo had showcased world’s first 5x zoom technology with a “periscope structure” lens design. It was on a thin mobile phone body and the prototype showcased clearer imaging effect despite heavy zoom.

  Published Date: December 26, 2018 11:59 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 26, 2018 12:12 PM IST

