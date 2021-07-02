Oppo is the latest company that has increased the prices of a few of its smartphones in India. The list of phones in question belongs to the budget price bracket and includes the Oppo F19, the A53s 5G, the A15s, the A15, and the A11K. Also Read - 5G smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and more

The new prices are now live on Oppo’s website and even the online channels such as Amazon India and Flipkart. Here’s a look at the new prices. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 you could buy in June 2021: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 Pro and more

Oppo F19 and more prices increased in India

The Oppo F19 is now priced at Rs 18,990 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is after a price hike of Rs 1,000. The Oppo A53s, which is an affordable 5G phone, now retails at Rs 17,990, increasing from Rs 16,990. This is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. There’s a 6GB/128GB model too, which is priced at Rs 15,990. Also Read - Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in June 2021: Realme 8 5G, Moto G 5G, Mi 10i, more

The Oppo A15s has received a price hike of Rs 500 and is now priced at Rs 12,490 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The A15’s price has also increased by Rs 500 and is now priced at Rs 10,490. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Its 2GB of RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,490 but is currently unavailable.

Lastly, the Oppo A11K is priced at Rs 8,990, after an increase in price by Rs 500. This model comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Oppo F19, A53s, A15s, A15, A11K at a glance

As a reminder, the Oppo F19 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip. There are three rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 16-megapixel. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, sports virtual RAM, runs Android 11, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The A53s 5G gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There are three rear cameras (13-megapixel, 2-megapixel, 2-megapixel) and an 8-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging, runs Android 11 with ColorOS on top, and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chip. It gets three rear cameras: a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 5-megapixel. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The A15s gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The A15 also sports a 6.52-inch HD+ screen and is powered by the same chip as the A15s. Other specifications remain the same as the A15s, except for RAM and storage. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the A15s comes 4GB of RAM and two storage variants: 64GB and 128GB.

The A11K features a 6.22-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35. The phone features two rear cameras (13-megapixel, 2-megapixel) and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A11K backed by a 4,230mAh battery, runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9, and comes with support for a rear-placed fingerprint sensor.