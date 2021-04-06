Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F19 in India today. The smartphone is a part of the F19 series, which already includes the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ that launched recently. Also Read - 10 Android smartphones to launch in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo

The Oppo F19 will be launched via an online event, which is soon to take place. Read on to know more about Oppo smartphone. Also Read - Oppo F19 gets India launch date, specifications and other details leaked online

Oppo F19 India launch: How to watch the live stream?

The smartphone’s virtual event will start at 12 pm today and will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel. Interested people can tap on the link below and watch the event live: Also Read - Oppo A54 with Optimised Overnight Charging launched: Price, specifications

Alternatively, you can head to Oppo India’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) to know about the Oppo F19.

Oppo F19 India launch: Features, specs, price

We don’t have all the details with us. But, the official teaser confirms some of the device’s specs. It is revealed that the Oppo F19 will come with triple rear cameras, 33W fast charging, and a punch-hole display.

The smartphone has also been listed on the company’s Sri Lanka website. As per the listing, it comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, the Oppo F19 will house a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Additionally, the Oppo F19 features an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM, and more.

While pricing details remain unknown, the Oppo F19 is highly expected to fall under Rs 20,000, considering the Oppo F19 Pro starts at Rs 21,490.

To know about how the Oppo F19 turns out to be, stay tuned to this space.