Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched the Oppo F19 in the Indian market with prices for the device starting at Rs 18,999. Some of the highlight features of the new F-series smartphone are a 5,000mAh battery and 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. Also Read - Oppo A74, A74 5G launched in select markets: A closer look at the new phones

This is the third F series smartphone by the company that’s been launched in India. Here’s a look at what the newly launched Oppo smartphone has to offer. Also Read - Oppo F19 launching in India today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Price and availability

The Oppo F19 has been launched at Rs 18,999 in India and will be available for purchase starting 9th April. Also, pre-orders for the smartphone are now open. Customers will be able to avail themselves of exclusive early days discounts on the Oppo F series including the Oppo F19 pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+. Also Read - 10 Android smartphones to launch in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo

Oppo F19 specifications

It comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that sports a resolution of 2400×1800 pixels. The 20:9 aspect ratio display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and puts out 409 pixels per inch.

The 175-gram smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It’s powered by the company’s ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 10.

On the rear, it sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. You also get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

For security, Oppo is offering an in-display fingerprint scanner on the phone.

The dual SIM smartphone comes with a whopping 5,000mAh battery inside and the company claims this is the slimmest phone in the country with a battery that heavy-duty. Oppo has also bundled 33W fast charge support with the phone.