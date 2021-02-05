comscore Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro India launch date, release in March 2021
Oppo F19 and F19 Pro could launch much sooner than expected: Get details here

Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro are in the works and expected to go official next month. The company is yet to reveal more details about the upcoming phones.

Oppo F19 series is reportedly set to launch in India sooner than one can expect. According to a report coming from 91Mobiles, the Oppo F19 series including the Oppo F19 and the Oppo F19 Pro will launch in the month of March this year. No specific launch date has been revealed for now. The company is yet to confirm the launch details of the upcoming Oppo phones. So, take rumours and reports with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Upcoming Smartphones to Launch in February 2021 in India

To recall, these Oppo phones were previously tipped to launch in February but that seems unlikely now. Insider sources have revealed to the publication that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also working on another smartphone dubbed the Oppo 21. Sources also confirmed that the phone will go official in the second half of the year. Also Read - Today's Tech News: FAU-G pre-registration, Realme X9 launch, more

Oppo F19 series rumours

The report also confirmed that the company will start teasing the smartphones beginning next month itself. The Oppo F19 will succeed the Oppo F17 launched last year while the Oppo F19 Pro will be a follow-up device of the Oppo F17 Pro. The Oppo F17 price in India starts at Rs 16,990 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage of model comes at a price of Rs 17,999.  The phone is available on Flipkart and other online and offline stores. Also Read - Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom technology to go into mass production in H1 2019

Both the smartphones under the Oppo F19 series have been in the news for a long time now. Some rumours suggest that the smartphones will come packed with a new hybrid optical zoom technology that is said to allow users to click photos with up to 10x zoom.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India at a price starting at Rs 35,990. The Reno 5 Pro 5G comes packed with an FHD+ AMOLED display with screen resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 32-megapixel selfie camera, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, among others.

  Published Date: February 5, 2021 10:41 AM IST

