Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+, Style Band India launch at 7 PM today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Oppo F19 Pro series along with Band Style is launching in India at 7 PM on March 8. Here's how to watch livestream.

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G India launch is set for March 8, which is today. Alongside the new smartphone series, the company will also announce its Oppo Style Band, which is a fitness tracker and will go on sale on Amazon on March 8. Also Read - Oppo A94 listed on official website, could launch soon

With the Oppo F19 Pro series, the focus seems to be on low-light photography as hinted by the company in various teasers. Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ will also be exclusive to Amazon online, though the devices are expected to be available offline as well. Also Read - Oppo takes over Huawei as market leader in China: Vivo, Apple, Xiaomi follow

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India launch today at 7 PM: How to watch livestream

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ smartphone along with Oppo Style Band will launch in India at 7 PM today. The Oppo F19 Pro series launch event will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel as well as social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Also Read - Amazon app logo gets changed yet again: This is the reason

Oppo has said that it will be a music event with popular DJ Nucleya. Here’s how you can watch the Oppo F19 Pro series launch event:

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India launch: What to expect

At the event, the company is expected to launch the Oppo F19 Pro, F10 Pro+ smartphones along with the Oppo Band Style smart band. The focus with the F19 Pro series will likely be low-light photography, given the company has put out teasers with the hashtag “Flaunt Your Nights”.

Oppo F19 series will be successors to the Oppo F17 series. As for the pricing, the Oppo F19 Pro could cost around Rs 20,000, while the Pro+ variant could be priced under Rs 25,000, respectively. In India, the new Oppo phones are expected to compete with the likes of the Realme X7 series and Xiaomi Mi 10i.

The Oppo F19 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the F19 Pro+ could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Both phones will sport a quad rear camera setup. The main lens on the Pro variant could be a 48-megapixel one, while the Pro+ is said to sport an upgraded 64-megapixel sensor. The other three sensors on two phones are expected to remain the same including where the main lens will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth lens.

The front camera on Oppo F19 Pro and Pro+ are said to be 16-megapixel and 32-megapixel, respectively. Oppo F19 Pro could be backed by a 4,310mAh one with 30W fast charging. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is expected to come with a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Other details include an in-display fingerprint sensor and Android 11 OS.

As for the Style Band, it will go on sale on Amazon on March 8. The listing on the e-commerce site also reveals it will come with SpO2 monitoring, a 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED screen, a metal buckle design and several fitness features.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2021 3:05 PM IST

