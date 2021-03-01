comscore Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ launching in India soon, Amazon listing hints
News

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India launch expected soon, teased on Amazon India

Mobiles

Oppo F19 series is soon to make its entry in India as the Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ have been officially teased on Amazon India. Here are the details we have.

oppo f19 series india launch

Image: Amazon India

Oppo is soon to launch the F19 series in India, which has now started being a part of the official teasers. The F19 series, which will comprise the Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ has officially been teased, suggesting that the devices will soon launch in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 K officially announced as another Reno 5 variant: See details

The new teaser, courtesy of Amazon India, gives us an idea as to how these devices could be like. Here are the details to look at. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5F could launch on March 22 reveals Oppo Kenya

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ India launch soon

The Amazon India listing confirms the name of the successors to the Oppo F17 series and reveals that the new Oppo phones will come with a punch-hole display, featuring an almost bezel-less screen experience. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 series with Snapdragon chip, Spotify turns 2 in India, Apple beats Samsung

Another information, which has been made obvious is that the Oppo F19 devices will be made available via Amazon India. Other details remain unknown, however, the F19 series comes with the tagline “Flaunt the Nights,” suggesting that the phones will be focussed on low-light photography.

While we know the Oppo F19 series will arrive soon in India, we still lack an official launch date.

Oppo F19 Pro, F19 Pro+ expected features, specs, price

We lack information on both the Oppo F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+. However, we have a few details at our disposal on both the devices, thanks to tipster Sudhanshu.

As per a recent tweet by the leakster, it is suggested that the Oppo F19 Pro could come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. The phone could come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there could be quad rear cameras (48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth) and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

oppo f19 pro leak

Image: 91Mobiles

The Oppo F19 Pro is expected to get a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner, and most likely run Android 11.

As for the Pro+ version, it is likely to get the same display like the Oppo F19 Pro but be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chip. There could be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, the Oppo F19 Pro+ is expected to get an upgraded 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera could stand at 32-megapixel.

oppo f19 pro plus leak

Image: 91Mobiles

Other details include a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While pricing isn’t confirmed, the Oppo F19 Pro could fall under Rs 20,000, while the Oppo F19 Pro+ might fall under Rs 25,000. Both devices could compete with the Realme X7 series, and even the Xiaomi Mi 10i.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2021 4:12 PM IST

Best Sellers