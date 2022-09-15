comscore OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
News

Mobiles

The OPPO F21s Pro 5G sports a 60Hz 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

OPPO F21s Pro

Smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday launched the OPPO F21s Pro series which includes an OPPO F21s Pro 4G and OPPO F21s Pro 5G in the Indian market. The OPPO F21s Pro 5G sports a 60Hz 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Meanwhile, OPPO F21s Pro 4G flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Oppo F21s Pro confirmed to be segment's first phone with a Microlens camera

OPPO F21s Pro 4G, OPPO F21s Pro 5G Price and Availability

OPPO F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G—priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively—for the festive season. The smartphones will be available at the OPPO Store, Amazon, and across mainline retail outlets. Customers can avail a 10% cash back (up to INR 2500) on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards. One can also enjoy o-cost EMI for tenures up to 6 months along with attractive EMI options, including zero down payment. In addition, smartphone maker is also offering exchange offers up to Rs 3000 (Rs 2000 for all + an additional Rs 1000 bonus for OPPO users on upgrade).

OPPO F21s Pro 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the OPPO F21s Pro 5G features a 60Hz 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC with up to 2.2GHz clock speed and with 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The F21s Pro runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

In terms of optics, the device houses a triple rear camera setup– 64MP main camera, 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP selfie snapper with an f/2.4 aperture.

OPPO F21s Pro Specifications

The OPPO F21s Pro 4G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with 2400 x 1080 pixels and it offers 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset with a 2.4GHz clock speed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

OPPO F21s Pro 4G has a 32MP selfie camera on the front and a triple rear camera setup: 64MP primary, 2MP microscope, and 2MP depth. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 1:56 PM IST
