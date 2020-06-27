comscore Oppo F7 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out to users in India
Oppo F7 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out to users in India

Apart from the latest Android 10-based ColorOS 7 build, the update also includes the latest June 2020 security patch.

  Published: June 27, 2020 4:59 PM IST
Oppo is rolling out the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 software update for the Oppo F7 smartphone in India. The device was scheduled to get the update by the second half of the year, and Oppo has lived up to its promise. The latest update for the Oppo F7 bumps up the software build version to CPH1819EX_11.F.11. It is about 2645MB in firmware size, depending on the region.

As per the changelog, the new software build brings the latest June 2020 Android security patch to the device, RPRNA reports. It additionally adds a new borderless design that makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient. Oppo is pushing out the update in a tentative rollout. So, it could take a while before reaching all Oppo F7 units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section on the device.

The ColorOS 7 update for the Oppo F7 smartphone will come with changes in the overall UX design and a revamped Camera UI. The new Android 10 OS will further bring dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. It also implements more features such as smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and others.

Oppo F7 features, specifications

The Oppo F7 made its debut back in March 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.23-inch IPS LCD screen with a 19:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2280 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a single-camera setup at the back, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it has a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo F7 features a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC, paired with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device packs a 3,400mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

  • Published Date: June 27, 2020 4:59 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 12 के बॉक्स में नहीं होंगी ये चीज! लॉन्च होंगे चार मॉडल

Oppo F7 स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा एंड्रॉयड 10 आधारित कलर ओएस 7 अपडेट

OnePlus TV के तीन मॉडल होंगे लॉन्च, 20 हजार रुपये से कम होगी शुरुआती कीमत

Huawei Nova 7i जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेंगे आकर्षक फीचर

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी एस 20 का सस्ता वेरिएंट जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

