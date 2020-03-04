comscore Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
News

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

News

The Oppo F7 latest update brings February 2020 security patch to the smartphone with security enhancements.

  • Updated: March 4, 2020 5:01 PM IST
oppo f7 diamond black logo

The Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, is rolling out a new software update for the Oppo F7 smartphone in India. The latest update brings a month-old February 2020 Android security patch for the device. The changelog for the update does not bring any new features. Read on to know more about it.

Related Stories


The latest Oppo F7 update bumps up the software build version to VCPH1819EX_11_C.12 with a firmware size of about 2.8GB. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS, and brings security enhancements to the device. The smartphone is likely to get the latest Android 10 OS update soon, which as per recent rumors, could start to roll out in the second half of the year 2020.

Watch: Oppo F15 Review

The February 2020 security patch with the new Oppo F7 update primarily fixes a number of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of these flaws could have allowed a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission arbitrary code.

Oppo smartwatch launch set for March 6; design and colors revealed

Also Read

Oppo smartwatch launch set for March 6; design and colors revealed

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all the Oppo F7 units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, users can manually check for the update by going to the device Settings > About phone > System update.

Oppo F7 features, specifications

The Oppo F7 smartphone flaunts a 6.23-inch IPS LCD screen and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an F/1.8 aperture. The device has a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC, paired with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 3,400 mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 4:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2020 5:01 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo F7

Oppo F7

5

21990

Android 8.0 Oreo with Color OS 5.0
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
News
Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
BSNL offering 5GB daily data with Rs 551 plan

Telecom

BSNL offering 5GB daily data with Rs 551 plan

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

News

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon

Gaming

PUBG's snow map Vikendi is set to make a comeback soon

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

News

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

News

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
Oppo smartwatch launch set for March 6; design and colors revealed

Wearables

Oppo smartwatch launch set for March 6; design and colors revealed
Oppo Kash financial services launched in India

News

Oppo Kash financial services launched in India
Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Holi Offer : Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5 और Band 5i पर मिल रहा शानदार डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata Sky ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका, नए कनेक्शन की बढ़ाई कीमतें

पबजी के चक्कर में 12 साल के बच्चे ने की 3 लाख रुपये की चोरी! ऐसे हुआ मामले का खुलासा

LAVA A1 Colors फोन भारत में 999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
News
Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

News

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform
Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

News

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched
TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

News

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more
Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched

News

Energizer Hard Case H280S feature phone with IP68 rating launched