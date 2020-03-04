Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

The Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, is rolling out a new software update for the Oppo F7 smartphone in India. The latest update brings a month-old February 2020 Android security patch for the device. The changelog for the update does not bring any new features. Read on to know more about it.

The latest Oppo F7 update bumps up the software build version to VCPH1819EX_11_C.12 with a firmware size of about 2.8GB. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS, and brings security enhancements to the device. The smartphone is likely to get the latest Android 10 OS update soon, which as per recent rumors, could start to roll out in the second half of the year 2020.

The February 2020 security patch with the new Oppo F7 update primarily fixes a number of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of these flaws could have allowed a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission arbitrary code.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all the Oppo F7 units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, users can manually check for the update by going to the device Settings > About phone > System update.

Oppo F7 features, specifications

The Oppo F7 smartphone flaunts a 6.23-inch IPS LCD screen and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, which includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an F/1.8 aperture. The device has a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC, paired with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 3,400 mAh battery with a fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

