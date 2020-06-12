comscore Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update | BGR India
Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

The Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update for the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro smartphones will include several new changes in terms of overall UI design.

  Updated: June 12, 2020 3:05 PM IST
oppo f9 front

The Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, has started rolling out a new software update for its Oppo F9 and F9 Pro users. The new update brings the latest Android 10 OS on top of the company’s new ColorOS 7 custom skin to the devices. As per the changelog, the update brings several new features, including Dark Mode, Focus Mode, and more. Also Read - Oppo to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series in India

The latest update bumps up the software build version to CPH1823EX_11.F.09_2090_202006051759 and is currently available for users based in India. The OTA update also brings a new borderless design that makes the UI visuals look more attractive and operation more efficient. It has also added OPPO Sans as the default font. Also Read - Oppo ColorOS 7.2 gets new set of features: All you need to know

ColorOS 7 based Android 10 Update for Oppo F9 & F9 Pro – Changelog

Beyond the visuals, the company has also made some under-the-hood tweaks to offer system performance improvements. The update claims to have optimized user interface performance and improved one-handed operation. Additionally, the ColorOS 7 interface has optimized gestures, added new live and static wallpapers, new screenshot settings, and a new Soloop Video Editor app. Also Read - Oppo A52 punch-hole display smartphone coming to India 'very soon'

The Android 10 OS also brings a host of new features to the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro, including gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, and updated icons. The update also improves the overall system-stability and adds several other features to the device. Such as smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Oppo is rolling out the update to the device in phases,. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Oppo F9 and F9 Pro units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings > Software Updates > Gear Icon > Trial Version.

In other news, Oppo recently announced its ColorOS 7.2 custom UI skin for its devices. The new update brings some unique features such as Fixing photos with AI. Oppo allowing third-party developers to access all the camera features of the ColorOS 7.2. And Super Night Video Mode with Intelligent Battery Saver.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 12, 2020 2:59 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 12, 2020 3:05 PM IST

