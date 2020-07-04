comscore Oppo Find X update rolls out with June 2020 security patch | BGR India
Oppo Find X update rolls out with June 2020 security patch

The Oppo Find X June security update also brings several new features and additional fixes for the device.

  Published: July 4, 2020 1:56 PM IST
Oppo is rolling out a new software update for its Find X flagship smartphone from 2018. The update brings in the month-old June 2020 security patch to the device along with several new features and some additional fixes for the device. Here’s everything new on the latest Oppo Find X June 2020 security update. Also Read - Oppo F15 tipped to get a 4GB RAM variant; launch reportedly set for first week of July

The Oppo Find X update bumps up the software build version number to CPH1871PU_11.F.11 with a firmware size of about 3272 MB. The update is currently available for Europe only. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 Pro price cut in India, adds new 256GB variant

As per the changelog from Oppo, the update adds the June 2020 Android security patch to enhance system security. It also improves system sounds that can now be captured in a screen recording. It also adds a folder to save compressed files in “File Manager” app. Moreover, the update further brings the new Mail app to the smartphone, which can manage all of your email accounts from one place. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch and new features

The Oppo Find X OTA (over the air) update is rolling out to limited users in batches. Hence, it could take a while, reaching all units gradually. It is a stable update rolled out to all users. The update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Oppo Find X Review: Sliding into the future

Oppo Find X Review: Sliding into the future

Oppo Find X features, specifications

The Oppo Find X flaunts a 6.42-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a Motorized pop-up dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel depth sensor camera.

The Oppo Find X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It packs a 3,730mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

