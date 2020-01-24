comscore Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked | BGR India
Oppo Find X2 camera specifications leaked, to reportedly debut with Sony IMX689 and IMX708 sensors

The Oppo Find X2 is set to launch in Q1 2020. New details have surfaced online, and they hint at the camera sensors that the smartphone will come with.

  January 24, 2020 4:39 PM IST
Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, is all set to launch the Find X successor in Q1 2020. There is no word on the launch date, but alleged details of the smartphone, Oppo Find X2, have surfaced online. Leaks have hinted about display and design, and now, camera sensor specifications have also surfaced. Here is all you need to know.

Oppo Find X2 camera detailed

A Weibo user (via PlayFulDroid) from China has shared some details. Oppo has jointly worked with Sony to develop a custom image sensor, Sony IMX689. It will come with 48-megapixel resolution, and sensor size of 1/1.3-inch. It will be larger than Sony IMX600 which we have seen on the Mate 30 Pro.


The secondary camera will be a Sony IMX708 sensor with an ultrawide angle lens. There will also be a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 5X hybrid optical zoom, the report said. And for selfies, the smartphone is likely to feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor.

Display and chipset

The Oppo Find X2 will include a quad HD+ display running at a resolution of 3160×1440 pixels. It will have a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. What’s more, the display will be curved at the edges at 80 degrees. They, it won’t be as curvy as the waterfall screen.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The chipset will reportedly be paired with Oppo M1 co-processor to resolve the power consumption issues. Lastly, the smartphone is also likely to include 50W wireless charging support. But the battery capacity details aren’t known yet. The smartphone will run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 skin on top.

Features Oppo Find X
Price 59990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.4-inch OLED-full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 8GB of RAM with 256GB stroage
Rear Camera 16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,730mAh

