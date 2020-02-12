The Oppo Find X2 will launch on February 22, and ahead of the launch, the company seems to have leaked some features of the phone. Oppo’s CEO Brian Shen has hinted at what could be the features of the Oppo Find X2. The upcoming Oppo phone will offer a display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The panel of the phone operates at 2K resolution.

It will also offer support for SDR to HDR content conversion alongside up to 1200 nits of brightness in HDR. As per previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Oppo Find X-series phone could come with a 6.5-inch screen with curved edges, GSMArena reports. The panel will likely operate at QHD+ resolution. It will have a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Watch: Oppo F15 Review

The flagship phone from Oppo is expected to pack a top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It will be paired with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The chipset will reportedly be paired with Oppo M1 co-processor to resolve the power consumption issues.

On the camera front, the handset is expected to pack a 48-megapixel sensor, and it will support Omni-directional autofocus. This will be the successor of Dual Pixel autofocus. It will use Sony’s new IMX689 sensor. the company could also add a Sony IMX708 secondary sensor alongside and ultrawide shooter. The rear camera setup might also include a 13-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 5X hybrid zoom.

And for selfies, the smartphone is likely to feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor. The Oppo Find X2 is said to offer support for 50W wireless charging tech. But the battery capacity details aren’t known yet. The smartphone will run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 skin on top.

Features Oppo Find X Price 59990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.4-inch OLED-full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 8GB of RAM with 256GB stroage Rear Camera 16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2 Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,730mAh

