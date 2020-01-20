comscore Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate
News

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

News

Oppo Find X2 is expected to launch during the first quarter of this year. The company has already confirmed that it won't feature an under display camera solution.

  • Updated: January 20, 2020 2:00 PM IST
Oppo Find X 805

Image credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X2, the successor to original Find X launched in 2018, is expected to arrive during the first quarter of this year. While the company has not revealed the exact timeline for the launch just yet, we do know certain details of the device. The company has officially denied that Find X2 will feature an under-display camera technology. A company VP also revealed that the phone will be thicker than the recently launched Reno 3 smartphone. Now, we might have most direct information about the device just yet.

Related Stories


Oppo Find X2: All you need to know

A source with proven track record has revealed display details of Find X2 on Weibo. According to this source, Oppo Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. It is said to be a curved OLED panel and will support 120Hz refresh rate. The faster refresh rate was a novelty last year but will be a new normal in 2020. The source further explains that the Find X2 will allow users to switch resolution and refresh rate. It will have an option to choose between Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution and 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look

This could mean that Find X2 will support 120Hz refresh rate even at Quad HD+ resolution. There are rumors that Samsung Galaxy S20 series will support 120Hz refresh rate only at Full HD+ resolution. There is a possibility that these features will be limited by hardware or software when they become official. The refresh rate is limited by smartphone makers mainly to ensure that there is not severe battery drain. Oppo Find X2 has so far leaked in the form of bits and pieces of information.

oppo, oppo find x2, oppo find x, mwc 2020

Photo: GSMArena

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling feature next year

Also Read

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling feature next year

When it becomes official, it is certain to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will support 5G and improvements in terms of design. There are rumors of Find X2 getting a camera sensor with “omnidirectional” autofocus. This will be the successor to Dual Pixel autofocus. There are also rumors of the smartphone offering 50W wireless charging support. The Find X2 will arrive as the successor to Find X after more than a year. Oppo will not want to disappoint smartphone users in the market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 1:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 20, 2020 2:00 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X

5

59990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
16MP f/2.0 + 20MP f/2.2

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game
Gaming
25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game
Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

News

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

News

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Top 5 deals you shouldn t miss out on

Deals

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Top 5 deals you shouldn t miss out on

Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

IKEA India launches online store in Pune

Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

News

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

News

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications
256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report

News

256MP camera on a phone spotted testing, expected to launch in 2020: Report
Oppo F15 First Impressions

Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions
Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

News

Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp के एंड्रॉयड बीटा को मिला एनीमेटेड स्टीकर फीचर, डार्क मोड भी हुआ अपडेट

Apple के 2020 सीरीज के iPhones में हो सकता है इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Samsung Galaxy S20 स्मार्टफोन 5X जूम कैमरा लेंस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Amazon India और Flipkart sale 2020 हुई लाइव: ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन (मोबाइल) डील्स

Saregama Carvaan GX01 ईयरफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 1,599 रुपये में खरीदें

News

IKEA India launches online store in Pune
News
IKEA India launches online store in Pune
Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

News

Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services
Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

News

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate
Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

News

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10
Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India