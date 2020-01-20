Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

Oppo Find X2, the successor to original Find X launched in 2018, is expected to arrive during the first quarter of this year. While the company has not revealed the exact timeline for the launch just yet, we do know certain details of the device. The company has officially denied that Find X2 will feature an under-display camera technology. A company VP also revealed that the phone will be thicker than the recently launched Reno 3 smartphone. Now, we might have most direct information about the device just yet.

A source with proven track record has revealed display details of Find X2 on Weibo. According to this source, Oppo Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. It is said to be a curved OLED panel and will support 120Hz refresh rate. The faster refresh rate was a novelty last year but will be a new normal in 2020. The source further explains that the Find X2 will allow users to switch resolution and refresh rate. It will have an option to choose between Full HD+ or Quad HD+ resolution and 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.

This could mean that Find X2 will support 120Hz refresh rate even at Quad HD+ resolution. There are rumors that Samsung Galaxy S20 series will support 120Hz refresh rate only at Full HD+ resolution. There is a possibility that these features will be limited by hardware or software when they become official. The refresh rate is limited by smartphone makers mainly to ensure that there is not severe battery drain. Oppo Find X2 has so far leaked in the form of bits and pieces of information.

When it becomes official, it is certain to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will support 5G and improvements in terms of design. There are rumors of Find X2 getting a camera sensor with “omnidirectional” autofocus. This will be the successor to Dual Pixel autofocus. There are also rumors of the smartphone offering 50W wireless charging support. The Find X2 will arrive as the successor to Find X after more than a year. Oppo will not want to disappoint smartphone users in the market.

