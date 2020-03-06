comscore Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support: Price, Specifications
News

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support: Price, Specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are new flagship smartphones offering Snapdragon 865 SoC and triple rear camera setup. Here is a look at price and specifications.

  • Updated: March 6, 2020 4:56 PM IST
Oppo Find X2 Launch Main

Oppo Find X2 series is now official. During an online-only launch, Oppo launched the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro as its latest flagship smartphones. To recall, Oppo launched Find X as a full-screen device in 2018. Now, almost two years later, the company has released its successor. Oppo is saying the Find X2 series will serve as the ultimate flagship experience in the Android world.

Related Stories


Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be available for purchase starting early May. The device will initially be available in European markets. The Find X2 is priced at €999 (around Rs 83,300) and it comes in black ceramic and ocean glass color. The Find X2 Pro also comes in black ceramic and orange (vegan leather) and it is priced at €1,199 (around Rs 99,980). The two devices differ mainly in terms of display, battery capacity and IP protection.

Oppo Find X2 series launched: Price, Specifications

Both the devices feature a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate and it is not clear whether the high refresh rate works in QHD+ resolution as well. Both the models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G networks. The Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB while the Find X2 Pro has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design.

Oppo, Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro price, Find X2 Pro specifications

On the back, the Find X2 Pro has a better camera setup than the standard model. It gets a 48-megapixel wide angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and the results might be better than the original Find X smartphone. The Find X2, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel wide angle camera as well. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

Realme X50 Pro Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro Review: Taking the battle to the premium smartphones

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphones run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The Find X2 is IP54 certified while the Find X2 Pro is IP68 water and dust resistance. They have dual stereo speakers as well. The Find X2 houses a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The Find X2 Pro also packs a 4,260mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. With Huawei losing Google Mobile services, Oppo Find X2 Pro could become a new flagship choice in the market.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 4:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 6, 2020 4:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find X2 Pro bags top score on DXOMark
News
Oppo Find X2 Pro bags top score on DXOMark
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support

News

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

News

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

Most Popular

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Oppo Find X2 Pro bags top score on DXOMark

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 Pro bags top score on DXOMark

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro bags top score on DXOMark
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support

News

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support
Upcoming phones in March 2020

Top Products

Upcoming phones in March 2020
Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today

News

Oppo Find X2, smartwatch to launch today
Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 3 sale in India today via Flipkart: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Find X2 और Find X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ हुए लॉन्च

यस बैंक संकट के कारण चरमराई फोन पे की सेवा, यूजर्स नहीं कर पा रहे पेमेंट

Amazon Holi Offers : Apple, Realme, Samsung और Xiaomi के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

क्या 1 जीबी डेटा के लिए देने होंगे 20 रुपये? जियो ने ट्राई को दिया सुझाव

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 vs Galaxy M31 : कैमरा, बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के मामले में कौन है दमदार

News

Oppo Find X2 Pro bags top score on DXOMark
News
Oppo Find X2 Pro bags top score on DXOMark
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support

News

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support
Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update
Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

News

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India