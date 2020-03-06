Oppo Find X2 series is now official. During an online-only launch, Oppo launched the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro as its latest flagship smartphones. To recall, Oppo launched Find X as a full-screen device in 2018. Now, almost two years later, the company has released its successor. Oppo is saying the Find X2 series will serve as the ultimate flagship experience in the Android world.

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be available for purchase starting early May. The device will initially be available in European markets. The Find X2 is priced at €999 (around Rs 83,300) and it comes in black ceramic and ocean glass color. The Find X2 Pro also comes in black ceramic and orange (vegan leather) and it is priced at €1,199 (around Rs 99,980). The two devices differ mainly in terms of display, battery capacity and IP protection.

Oppo Find X2 series launched: Price, Specifications

Both the devices feature a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate and it is not clear whether the high refresh rate works in QHD+ resolution as well. Both the models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G networks. The Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB while the Find X2 Pro has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design.

On the back, the Find X2 Pro has a better camera setup than the standard model. It gets a 48-megapixel wide angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and the results might be better than the original Find X smartphone. The Find X2, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel wide angle camera as well. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphones run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The Find X2 is IP54 certified while the Find X2 Pro is IP68 water and dust resistance. They have dual stereo speakers as well. The Find X2 houses a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The Find X2 Pro also packs a 4,260mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. With Huawei losing Google Mobile services, Oppo Find X2 Pro could become a new flagship choice in the market.