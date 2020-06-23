comscore Oppo Find X2 goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications and more
Oppo Find X2 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications and more

The Oppo Find X2 is now available for purchase via Amazon and its price in India is set at Rs 64,990.

The Oppo Find X2 is now available for purchase in India. There is no flash sale, which means you can buy the Oppo phone anytime. The Oppo Find X2 5G price in India is set at Rs 64,990. For the same price, the company is offering 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage model. If you are interested in buying one, then you can get it via Amazon India website. As for the sale offers, you will get up to Rs 5,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards.

There is also no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Apart from these, you also get up to Rs 7,650 exchange offer on the purchase of this Oppo mobile. The key highlights of the Oppo Find X2 are 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, rear cameras, 65W fast charging, and more. The sale page of the Oppo Find X2 is already live on Amazon.in. The device comes in two color options, including black (ceramic) and ocean green (glass).  Read on to find out everything about the latest flagship phone from Oppo.

Oppo Find X2: Specifications,  features

The newly launched Oppo phone comes with a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display. The panel supports Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which supports the latest 5G networks. It is available in only one variant – 12GB RAM and 256GB. You get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design. On the back, the Find X2 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor and an f/1.7 lens. It is paired with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX708 sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The third sensor is a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphone ships with ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The Find X2 is IP54 certified. It features dual stereo speakers as well. The newly launched Find X2 also houses a 4,200mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. Notably, the device doesn’t support wireless charging.

