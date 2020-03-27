Oppo Find X2 Lite could launch as a rebranded Reno 3 Youth

Contrary to popular knowledge, the Oppo Find X2 series has a third player. The Oppo Find X2 Lite is in the pipeline and should be officially unveiled soon. It reportedly looks exactly like the Oppo Reno 3 Youth/Lite variant.

One possible explanation is that the Oppo Find X2 Lite is actually a rebranded Oppo Reno 3 Youth. We have seen another Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi rebrand its products to make them fall under a separate series lucrative to certain markets. For instance, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 was rebranded in India, and globally as the Poco X2.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite might likely get the same specifications if this is the case. It could feature a Super AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner. However, the top of the screen has a waterdrop style notch, as seen in the leak by Pricebaba. This is unlike the higher-end Find X2 series which sport punch-hole designs. The phone was priced at 2,999 yuan (about Rs 31,672). This is less than half of the Find X2 which was launched at 999 Euros (about Rs 82,389). Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 Pro was priced at 1,200 Euros (about Rs 98,966).

Oppo recently launched the Find X2 series. This comprises the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro. Both the devices feature a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate and it is not clear whether the high refresh rate works in QHD+ resolution as well. Both models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G networks. The Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB while the Find X2 Pro has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design.

In terms of optics, the Find X2 Pro has a better camera setup than the standard model. It gets a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and the results might be better than the original Find X smartphone. The Find X2, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera as well. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.