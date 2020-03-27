comscore Oppo Find X2 Lite could launch as a rebranded Reno 3 Youth | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Find X2 Lite could launch as a rebranded Reno 3 Youth
News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could launch as a rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

The Oppo Find X2 will be the third smartphone of the Find X2 series, currently consisting of the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro.

  • Published: March 27, 2020 6:04 PM IST
Oppo Find X2 Lite

Contrary to popular knowledge, the Oppo Find X2 series has a third player. The Oppo Find X2 Lite is in the pipeline and should be officially unveiled soon. It reportedly looks exactly like the Oppo Reno 3 Youth/Lite variant.

Related Stories


One possible explanation is that the Oppo Find X2 Lite is actually a rebranded Oppo Reno 3 Youth. We have seen another Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi rebrand its products to make them fall under a separate series lucrative to certain markets. For instance, the Xiaomi Redmi K30 was rebranded in India, and globally as the Poco X2.

Watch: Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

The Oppo Find X2 Lite might likely get the same specifications if this is the case. It could feature a Super AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner. However, the top of the screen has a waterdrop style notch, as seen in the leak by Pricebaba. This is unlike the higher-end Find X2 series which sport punch-hole designs. The phone was priced at 2,999 yuan (about Rs 31,672). This is less than half of the Find X2 which was launched at 999 Euros (about Rs 82,389). Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X2 Pro was priced at 1,200 Euros (about Rs 98,966).

Oppo recently launched the Find X2 series. This comprises the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro. Both the devices feature a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate and it is not clear whether the high refresh rate works in QHD+ resolution as well. Both models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G networks. The Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB while the Find X2 Pro has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support: Price, Specifications

In terms of optics, the Find X2 Pro has a better camera setup than the standard model. It gets a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and the results might be better than the original Find X smartphone. The Find X2, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera as well. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 6:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week
Gaming
Epic Games Store is offering World War Z for free this week
Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Entertainment

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Features

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

News

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online
Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale

News

Redmi K30 Pro sold out in 30 seconds in its first sale
Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

News

Redmi K30 Pro may come to India under POCO brand

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel ने जारी किया Coronavirus के लक्षण की जांच करने वाला टूल, जानिए कैसे तरह है काम

Lockdown में सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, दूरदर्शन पर दिखाई जाएगी रामायण

सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए जारी किया एप, ऐसे मिलेगा आपको अलर्ट

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस और डिजाइन रेंडर्स

Tata Sky दे रही खास ऑफर, लॉकडाउन में ऐसे उठा सकते हैं इसका फायदा

News

Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
News
Global phone sales fell by 14 Percent in February due to coronavirus outbreak: Report
Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth

News

Oppo Find X2 Lite could be rebranded Reno 3 Youth
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

News

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online
Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway

News

Honor 30 Pro allegedly spotted in China subway
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite press renders and specifications leak