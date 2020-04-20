Oppo Find X2 Lite launched with 5G support and quad-camera setup

Oppo has quietly launched its another mid-range 5G smartphone dubbed Oppo Find X2 Lite. The smartphone launch rumors were around from quite some time, and recently the full design render images and specifications were also leaked. Now, the company has listed the Find X2 Lite on the Oppo Portugal website. Also Read - Oppo A12 with 4230mAh battery, dual camera setup announced

The big highlight of the phone its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with support for 5G connectivity and quad-rear camera with 48-megapixel lens. At the moment, Oppo hasn't listed the price of the phone (via Gadgets360) and it is unclear whether the phone will be launched in India or not. The Oppo Find X2 Lite will be made available in Moonlight Black and Pearl White color options. Here's everything you need to know.

Oppo Find X2 Lite: Specifications and features

The Oppo Find X2 Lite features a 6.4-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution. It offers 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz screen refresh rate. The front flaunts a waterdrop notch with a selfie camera include of 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Internally, the Find X2 Lite features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It comes in one variant with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage. At the back, Oppo has included quad-camera setup in vertical alignment. The setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is a 4,025mAh battery inside with 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and 5G. It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.