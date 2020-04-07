Oppo Find X2 Lite press images, full specifications leaked

The leaks around Oppo‘s anticipated Find X2 Lite have already done rounds of the internet. Adding to the list, are the full design render images and specifications of the alleged Oppo Find X2 Lite via WinFuture. Previously, there were reports that Oppo Find X2 Lite will be a rebranded version of the recently launched Oppo Reno 3 Youth. The new leaked images and specifications also reiterate the same thing.

Not just the specifications, the leaked images of alleged Oppo Find X2 Lite reveal the identical design to the already announced Oppo Reno3 Youth. The report mentions same 6.4-inch (1,080×2,340 pixels) AMOLED screen and suggests the Snapdragon 765 SoC along with integrated Snapdragon X52 modem. That said, it is also been reported that this model might be limited to the Europe, and is likely to offer only single-SIM option.

Among other purported specifications, the report notes a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is tipped to feature an 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The battery power is mentioned as 4,025mAh with 30W fast charging support.

Oppo recently launched the Find X2 series. This comprises the Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro. Both the devices feature a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate and it is not clear whether the high refresh rate works in QHD+ resolution as well. Both models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G networks. The Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB while the Find X2 Pro has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design.