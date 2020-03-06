Oppo Find X2 Pro bags top score on DXOMark

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently launched the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones. The new flagship phone emphasizes on a lot of aspects. However, Oppo is known to be a camera-centric brand and the recent DxOMark scores for its new flagship phone suggest the same.

Oppo has scored a total of 124 points on the camera benchmarking website. The score ties it with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro for the top position. This effectively means that the Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the two best-performing smartphones according to DxOMarkin terms of camera.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

Diving further into the score, the smartphone scores a 134 in photography and a 104 in videography. Comparing the score with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, we see that both phones have the same score. However, The Mi 10 Pro features a different set of strengths and weaknesses. The Xiaomi excels in a few categories like the zoom performance and rendering of textures. The Oppo, however, has a more balanced output.

The primary camera in Oppo Find X2 Pro is a 48-megapixel Quad-Bayer sensor that produces 12-megapixel images. The sensor used is a large 1/1.4-inch one. The sensor intakes light via a 26m-equivalent lens with an f/1.7 aperture. The ultra-wide, however, doesn’t manage a very good score.

As observed on the DxOMark website, the Oppo Find X2 Pro shines in elements like Exposure Zoom. This suggests that the Periscope lens used on the phone is doing it well. Further, the smartphone also manages an autofocus score of 100. Another strength of the phone is the color accuracy score of 91. The Oppo, however, doesn’t shine enough on the Night mode score and Wide score.

To recall, the Oppo Find X2 Pro features a gets a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and the results might be better than the original Find X smartphone.