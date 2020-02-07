comscore Oppo Find X2, Nokia smartwatch, more: Daily News Wrap | BGR India
News

Oppo Find X2, Nikon Z50, Nokia Smartwatch and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Get your daily dose of technology in the BGR India Daily News Wrap. Check out updates on the Oppo Find X2, WhatsApp Pay and more

  • Published: February 7, 2020 9:33 PM IST
oppo find x2 patent

Hello everyone, welcome to the daily news wrap at BGR India. As part of the daily news wrap, we go through everything happened throughout the date in the world of technology. After inspecting all news items, we recap all the important things in a single article. This allows people to stay updated with the fast-paced world of technology without reading multiple news articles. It is especially helpful for users that have limited time in the day to stay updated with the news.

Before we dig deeper, let’s quickly go through the news. Oppo has officially sent out invites for its new event where the brand will launch the Find X2. Tata Sky discontinues its standard-definition set-top boxes, offering high-definition set-top boxes at the same price. Nikon launched the Z50 mirrorless camera along with two new lenses in India. WhatsApp Pay is one step closer to its Indian rollout. Nokia may launch its own smartwatch with E-SIM support at MWC 2020.

Oppo Find X2 launch date confirmed

Oppo will launch the Find X2 on February 22. The launch will take place a day before events start at the MWC 2020. The upcoming Oppo phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch screen, QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship 5G phone could also pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone could feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 front camera and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor that could feature Omni-directional autofocus.

Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications

Tata Sky drops SD set-top box

Tata Sky has stopped selling the standard-definition set-top-box for new customers. The company has instead decided to offer the HD set-top box at the same price. New users who want to purchase a Tata Sky set-top box will be set back by Rs 1,552 including Rs 153 for channels.

Tata Sky stops selling SD set-top-box, offering HD connection at same price instead

Nikon launches Z50 mirrorless camera

Nikon recently launched the Z50 in India. The camera was announced globally back in October 2019. However, it has now been launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 72,995. The camera comes with two kits. One has the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens and the other has the 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lens. The Z50 is also Nikon’s first camera to feature the APS-C sensor.

Nikon launches Z50 APS-C Mirrorless camera in India at Rs 72,995 with two new lenses

WhatsApp Pay is one step closer to an Indian launch.

WhatsApp pay could come to Indian users very soon. The platform owned by Facebook recently received a license from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The service will be rolled out to users in India in a phased manner. The platform will be rivalling E-wallet and UPI platforms like GPay, PayTM, PhonePe and more.

WhatsApp Pay will be rolled out in India in phased manner as Facebook gets NPCI nod

Nokia smartwatch possibly in the pipeline

Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support and Wear OS might launch at MWC 2020

Nokia might launch a smartwatch at MWC 2020. The new smartwatch could feature Google’s WearOS interface. According to reports Nokia is set to launch another GPS-only version of the smartwatch at the event. The one with E-SIM support will be a competitor to watches like the Apple Watch Series 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE. Apart from the wearables, the watch is also expected to launch a bunch of mid-range devices at the event.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 9:33 PM IST

