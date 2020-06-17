comscore Oppo Find X2 flagship 5G series launched: Price in India, specifications
Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Oppo has only revealed the price of Find X2 for now. It will be made available in one variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage

  Published: June 17, 2020 4:39 PM IST
Oppo has officially launched the Find X2 series in India as well. The two smartphones, Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro, were first unveiled in March for the global market, and got delayed for India due to ongoing pandemic. The latest flagship smartphone Oppo Find X2 Pro is a true successor to the original Oppo Find X full-screen device that launched in 2018. Also Read - Oppo A52 और Oppo A72 स्मार्टफोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

On the other hand, the newly launched Find X2 is a slightly affordable variant of the flagship, although it shares mostly similar specifications. Oppo claims that the Find X2 series will serve as the ultimate 5G flagship experience in the Android world. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

Oppo Find X2 series: Price in India

Oppo has only revealed the price of Find X2 for now. It will be made available in one variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage for Rs 64,990. The phone comes in two color options of black (ceramic) and ocean green (glass). As yet there is no sale date available for both the smartphones. The official pricing for the Find X2 Pro is expected closer to its release date. Also Read - Oppo A12 launched in India starting at Rs 9,990; check price, specifications and offers

Oppo Find X2 series launched: Price, Specifications

Both the devices feature a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Both the models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G networks. The Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB while the Find X2 Pro has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design.

On the back, the Find X2 Pro has a better camera setup than the standard model. It gets a 48-megapixel wide angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and the results might be better than the original Find X smartphone. The Find X2, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel wide angle camera as well. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphones run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The Find X2 is IP54 certified while the Find X2 Pro is IP68 water and dust resistance. They have dual stereo speakers as well. The Find X2 houses a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The Find X2 Pro also packs a 4,260mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. There is no wireless charging support in any of the Find X2 series phone.

  Published Date: June 17, 2020 4:39 PM IST

