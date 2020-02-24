comscore Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6: All you need to know

Alongside the Find X2, Oppo is also expected to launch its first smartwatch. Read on to know more about the upcoming device.

  • Updated: February 24, 2020 10:24 AM IST
oppo-find-x-review-bgr-india-3

Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

Oppo is all set to launch its Find X2 smartphone on March 6, as per a fresh report. Earlier, the brand had plans to launch the Find X2 ahead of MWC 2020, but that didn’t happen due to the coronavirus outbreak. At the time, Oppo said that it will launch the Find X2 in the coming months. Now, PlayfulDroid claims that the device will be launched on March 6.

The upcoming Oppo Find X2 is expected to have a design similar to that of the Find X. The cited source has shared a media invite that doesn’t mention the name of the device. It is at least confirmed that Oppo will launch a new phone on March 6, which could be Find X2. Alongside the Find X2, Oppo is also expected to launch its first smartwatch. The company has been teasing the design of its upcoming watch for quite some time now.

Oppo Find X2, Smartwatch specifications (expected)

The smartphone scores 913 in single-core performance and 3,308. These are the highest scores amongst the Android smartphones seen on Geekbench 5, reports GSMArena. This includes all other Android devices based on Qualcomm or Exynos chipsets. The Oppo Find X2 series of smartphones will feature 120Hz refresh rate screens, QHD resolutions and 240Hz touch sampling.

The devices will also feature 1,200 nits of brightness on the display panel with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. We could likely see a high-resolution camera sensor aborad the Find X2 too. This may be the 48-megapixel Sony sensor. The phone is also expected to feature 65W fast charging.

As per the teasers, the Oppo smartwatch will have a square display. It will look somewhat similar to the Mi Watch and the Apple Watch Series 5. Last Year, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen made a post of Weibo comparing square watch dials with circular ones. This was around the time when the Xiaomi Mi Watch was being criticized for ‘copying’ the Apple Watch Series 5.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 10:22 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2020 10:24 AM IST

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6: All you need to know

