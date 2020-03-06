comscore Oppo Find X2, smartwatch launch today; Expected features | BGR India
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch to launch today: Everything we know so far

The Oppo Find X2 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC and other flagship features. Meanwhile, the Oppo smartwatch is teased to feature a 3D curved screen.

  Published: March 6, 2020 9:39 AM IST
oppo find x2 patent

Chinee smartphone manufacturer Oppo will be launching its next flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find X2 today. Apart from the new smartphone, the brand will also be launching its first smartwatch today. The Oppo smartwatch will bet the first wearable by the brand and also the first smartwatch to sport a couple of new features. Here’s what we know about the two devices so far.

Oppo Find X2

The Oppo Find X2 has been teased to feature the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone is also set to feature a 2K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the Oppo Find X2 is expected to have the brand’s new 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology. The fast charging tech was recently spotted on the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

The Oppo Find X2 was originally going to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 event. However, when the event was canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the launch of Oppo’s Find X2 was pushed back, along with many other smartphones.

Oppo smartwatch

Oppo will also be launching the Oppo smartwatch today. The smartwatch was previously teased by Oppo Vice President Brian Shen. The Oppo smartwatch is expected to feature a curved rectangular display with 3D glass on top. The watch will also feature two physical buttons on the side. More details on both the products will be revealed during the launch.

The launch will be taking place in China today. Oppo will unveil the Find X2 at 5 pm Beijing Time, which is at 2:30 pm in India. The Oppo launch is taking place in an offline event, unlike many other launches recently. The brand has meanwhile, not specified any measures that it will be taking to prevent the spread of the virus. The virus has infected over 94,000 people so far globally and killed over 3,000. China is the source of the outbreak and remains the worst affected country.

