Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon before launch

Oppo Find X2 model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage was accidentally listed Amazon India with detailed specifications and product images.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 11:36 AM IST
oppo-find-x2-colors

Last week, Oppo officially confirmed that the latest flagship Find X2 Series will launch in India soon. Without revealing the launch date, the company listed the smartphone teaser on Amazon India with “Notify Me” page. Now, prior to the launch, Amazon India has accidentally revealed the price of one variant of the Oppo Find X2 on its portal. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, जानिए कितना होगा प्राइस

As first spotted by FoneArena, the Oppo Find X2 (Black color) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant was accidentally listed Amazon India with detailed specifications and product images. The source code of the Amazon listing page noted the price as Rs 69,990, but its is possible that this price might just be a placeholder and not the retail price. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Neo स्मार्टफोन 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

The Find X2 series smartphones are already available in European markets. The Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G price starts from EUR 1,199, which translates to Rs 1,00,000 in India. This price is for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which costs EUR 999 (approximately Rs 83,000). Also Read - Oppo ने 6 कर्मचारियों के कोरोना (Corona) पॉजिटव पाए जाने के बाद नोएडा फैक्ट्री में काम रोका

Oppo Find X2 series: Specifications and features

Both the devices feature a 6.7-inch Ultra Vision display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3160 x 1440 pixels. The display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate and it is not clear whether the high refresh rate works in QHD+ resolution as well. Both the models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and support 5G networks. The Find X2 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB while the Find X2 Pro has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole design.

On the back, the Find X2 Pro has a better camera setup than the standard model. It gets a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The third shooter, which actually is the first sensor, is a 13-megapixel periscope lens. It supports 10x hybrid zoom and the results might be better than the original Find X smartphone. The Find X2, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera as well. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the smartphones run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The Find X2 is IP54 certified while the Find X2 Pro is IP68 water and dust resistance. They have dual stereo speakers as well. The Find X2 houses a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The Pro version features a 4,260mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 11:36 AM IST

