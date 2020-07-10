comscore Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India
Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition announced in India

With the Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Oppo is bringing the limited edition flagship to India.

  • Updated: July 10, 2020 2:03 PM IST
The first Oppo Find X device was launched in 2018, and it had a Lamborghini edition that was very popular as it sold out in just 4 seconds in its first sale. The company later launched its successor Oppo Find X2 Pro, earlier this year in March. Now, the company has followed the tradition and has presented the Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition in India, with more premium finishes and exclusive design. Also Read - Oppo Watch could launch in India with the Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Report

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition now in India

The Lamborghini Editon is a product designed in partnership with the renowned automaker Lamborghini. Its design is inspired by the company’s Aventador SVJ Roadster supercar. The model comes in black color and is similar in design to that used in Lamborghini cars. However, the manufacturing process has been improved. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition patent suggests under-display front-camera

The smartphone is the first phone in the industry to make use of a “heat-absorbing glass process” to create a three-dimensional corrugated fuselage. The fuselage has four layers of overlapping-technology that give it a carbon fiber texture similar to the Lamborghini car’s interior. There is also a Lamborghini logo on the back with a special design to give it a three-dimensional suspension effect. Also Read - Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch onboard

The Lamborghini Edition also comes with various custom accessories inside the packing box. These include TWS earphones, protective case, car charger, USB cable, and a charging adapter. All personalized with the Lamborghini car theme to give them a further touch of exclusivity.

Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

Moving on to its technical specs, unsurprisingly, the Lamborghini edition of the Oppo Find X2 Pro will inherit the same internal configuration that’s present in the higher-end Find X2 Pro. This means that it is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with dual-mode 5G. The processor will be accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage in the UFS 3.0 format. It also features the same X2 Pro’s flagship camera system. The Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini edition is not currently for sale in India. The company has also not revealed the price or availability of the smartphone.

  • Published Date: July 10, 2020 1:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 10, 2020 2:03 PM IST

