Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

Oppo has launched the Find X2 Pro Lamborghini special edition smartphone in Germany. It will be available for sale from the Amazon website. This premium version of the device has the same specifications as the standard variant of the Oppo Find X2 Pro. However, it has a black carbon fiber body instead of a ceramic or the leather material used in the standard variant. Also Read - Oppo F9, F9 Pro gets Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India

The Find X2 Pro Lamborghini special edition variant has gold accents and its brand partner’s logo on the back of the device. It also comes with a hand-stitched leather case and black TWS earphones from the manufacturer in the box. Moreover, Oppo‘s 65-watt fast charger and the power cord, which is available in the box, is also colored in black and gold finish to match the phone. Also Read - Oppo SuperVOOC 3.0 80W fast charging can charge your phone in 20 mins

Oppo has revealed that the device will have limited stocks of only 35 units that will be sold through its platform. Its price is quite high at €1,999 (Rs 1,71,000 approximately), while the standard Oppo Find X2 version costs about €1,199 (around Rs 1,02,000). Within the same lineup of smartphones, we can also get the Find X2, which has a price of €999 (roughly Rs 85,500). Also Read - Oppo to launch another premium phone with Reno 4 series in India

Oppo Find X2 Pro specifications and features

The Oppo Find X2 Pro made its debut earlier this year in March. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Quad HD+ (1440×3168 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

The is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. It packs a 4,260mAh battery with 65W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

