Oppo Find X2 Pro variant with in-display camera revealed

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition patent suggests under-display front-camera

Oppo will be reportedly making a new Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, with a hidden under-display front camera.

  Published: July 9, 2020 12:34 PM IST
The Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the best devices to come out this year. However, the Chinese brand did not stop there. With the popular limited-edition-flagship-model trend going on, Oppo has apparently decided to go a step ahead via its collaboration with Lamborghini. The brand will be reportedly making a new Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, with a hidden under-display front camera. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch and new features

Apart from the new aesthetics that will set the phone apart, the under-display camera will remain hidden under the screen until you switch to the front camera while taking a picture or making video calls. Oppo showed a similar design last year when a prototype with a front camera underneath the display was revealed. A design patent for the particular phone was also pictured at the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office) later that year. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 series gets Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS 7.2; Here is how to get started

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition  to come in 5 variants

Now a report by LetsGoDigital has finally revealed that the Oppo Find X2 Pro will be this device. The Lamborghini Limited Edition phone will be available in five different colors. These are grey, yellow, light blue, dark blue, and orange. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications and more

The variants are not just different in color alone. Three of the phones feature Lamborghini’s signature taillights, whereas another features a different placement for the LED flash. All phones however feature artificial leather backs.

Oppo has had a history of launching new technology along with its Limited Edition Find X models. The brand launched the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition with the then-new 65W fast charging. This year will likely be the year of the in-display camera for the brand. While the design patents shown in the report look legitimate, we can’t comment on whether and when the smartphone will actually be commercially available.

Oppo to launch Reno 4 Pro in India with higher screen refresh rate

Oppo to launch Reno 4 Pro in India with higher screen refresh rate

In other news, it was recently revealed that Oppo will be launching its upcoming Reno 4 series in India soon. The phones will get a few changes compared to the international variant and one of these will be the implementation of a higher refresh rate.

  Published Date: July 9, 2020 12:34 PM IST

