Oppo Find X2 series gets A+ rating from DisplayMate

Oppo Find X2 Pro has managed to get top billing from DisplayMate for best display on a mobile device. Soon after the launch, DxOMark announced that Find X2 Pro achieved joint highest score of 124 in its camera test. Now, the Find X2 series has been awarded A+ rating by DisplayMate. DisplayMate is known for its complete test of displays found on consumer electronics devices. It has recently certified the Galaxy S20 series with A+ rating.

The Oppo Find X2 series got A+ rating for Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The ranking also shows that the device offers good color reproduction and high dynamic range. Oppo has not confirmed whether it is using a panel from Samsung but that seems likely. DisplayMate notes that the screen has a maximum brightness of up to 1200 nits. The Find X2 and Find X2 Pro features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels.

The Find X2 Pro is promising to be a record-breaking flagship smartphone for Oppo. It has broken the record on Antutu benchmark as well. While the app has disappeared from the Google Play Store, it continues to be used to show performance of a smartphone. The Find X2 Pro has managed the highest score of 6,37,099 on Antutu benchmark. The top ranking is made possible by the use of Snapdragon 865 mobile platform from Qualcomm. The previous highest smartphone on Antutu benchmark was the Asus ROG Phone 2 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+.

It had a score of 5,07,284. We might see the Find X2 Pro lose its crown soon with the launch of new device from Nubia. The still unofficial Red Magic 5G managed 6,33,724 in a leaked benchmark listing. The Black Shark 3 also has an impressive score of 6,20,952 points. With more smartphone makers set to launch Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones, we might new top score on Antutu. The real question is whether it matters when the app itself has disappeared from Play Store.