Oppo Find X2 series gets Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS 7.2; Here is how to get started

It is worth noting that Oppo is not the only company that has launched Android 11 beta-based OS updates to users. In the meantime, let’s check out the details around Android 11 beta-based ColorOS 7.2 for Oppo Find X2 here.

  Published: June 23, 2020 7:09 PM IST
Smartphone maker Oppo has just launched the first Android 11 Beta builds for its latest flagship smartphone in India. As part of the announcement, the company shared the download links for the Android 11 Beta build for Find X2. In addition to the Find X2, Oppo also shared the download links for the Find X2 Pro. However, as noted previously, the X2 Pro is not available on sale in the market. It is worth noting that Oppo is not the only company that has launched Android 11 beta-based OS updates to users. In the meantime, let’s check out the details around Android 11 beta-based ColorOS 7.2 for Oppo Find X2 here. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 5G goes on sale in India: Price, offers, specifications and more

Oppo Find X2 series gets Android 11 beta-based ColorOS 7.2 update; details

According to the information available, interested Oppo Find X2 series users can install the Android 11 Beta-based ColorOS 7.2 update. Other companies including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and iQOO have already launched similar Android 11 beta-based builds. Users with OnePlus 8 series, Mi 10 series, and Redmi K30 Pro 5G can install the much-anticipated build. Other devices in this relatively short list include Vivo Nex 3S 5G and iQOO 3. Oppo also shared the new features that the Android 11-based ColorOS update brings to the table. These features include scheduled dark mode, bedtime mode, improved privacy protection, efficiency in replying to messages, and device control. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro First Impressions: Heavy-duty flagship, but will it impress like original Find X ?

Oppo also noted that it will replace OEM apps with GMS apps in case of duplicate features. As part of the announcement, the company shared both the update as well as the rollback files. This will allow users to easily update to the beta version and then fall back. The Find X2 file features the build number CPH2023 while the X2 Pro comes with the CPH2025 build number. Interested users can head to the dedicated page to download the files and check detailed steps to upgrade. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro flagship 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Best Sellers