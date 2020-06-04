Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch in India on June 17

Oppo Find X2 Series, the flagship smartphone lineup, will launch in India, on June 17. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed plans to launch Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in the country via Amazon India. The e-commerce giant has been teasing the launch of these new devices for few weeks now. Now, we finally know when these devices will become official. To recall, the Find X2 Series was unveiled way back in March as the most premium smartphone lineup yet from Oppo. Also Read - Oppo Fantastic Days sale on Flipkart: Check out deals on F11 Pro, F15, Reno 10x Zoom, Reno 3 Pro and more

Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch On June 17

Oppo has confirmed that it will launch both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro in India. However, we don’t know the pricing or availability of these devices just yet. With the Find X2 Series, Oppo will compete against familiar foes including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Apple in the premium smartphone segment. We already know the specifications of these two smartphones and their price in the international market. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 price in India accidentally revealed on Amazon before launch

Oppo Find X2 Series comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display supporting 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage. They both feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed inside the punch-hole cutout on the top left hand corner. The two phones are different when it comes to the rear camera setup. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Pro matches Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro for best camera score on DxOMark

On the back, the Find X2 and X2 Pro feature a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization. The Find X2 gets additional 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The Find X2 Pro switches the telephoto for a 13-megapixel periscope lens with OIS for 5x optical zoom. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with 17mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture.

Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro pack a 4,200mAh and 4,260mAh battery respectively and support 65W fast charging as well. They lack support for wireless charging, which is a bummer when compared to OnePlus 8 Pro. Both the models run ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10 and offer in-display fingerprint sensor. The Find X2 comes in ceramic black and ocean glass back finish. The Pro gets black ceramic or leather option including orange grey and green colors.

