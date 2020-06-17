Smartphone maker Oppo is all set to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Find X2 series in India. The company has already launched the device in other markets so we already know the design and specifications. As per the information available online, the company will announce the smartphone in a launch live stream on its official YouTube channel. The launch live stream is scheduled to go live at 4 PM. Looking at the details it is obvious that Oppo will launch its Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Let’s check out everything we know about the Oppo Find X2 series launch here. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India: Report

Oppo Find X2 Series launch; details

Considering coronavirus, the company is not holding an in-person event like everyone else. Instead, the company will launch the device through a remote lifestream. Beyond this, the company has already shared the important specifications and design regarding the Find X2 Series on its website. The company also revealed that YouTuber SuperSaf will join the event as a special guest. In addition, just hours before the launch, the possible pricing of the Find X2 Series have already leaked. As previously reported, the company will price the upcoming series below Rs 65,000 in the market. Find X2 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000. Also Read - Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Taking a look at the specifications, the Oppo Find X2 Series comes to feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display. The panel will sport 3,168 x 1,440-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This device series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The series will come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a punch-hole design on the top left-hand corner. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

Moving to the back, Find X2 and X2 Pro feature a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture. Oppo has also added optical image stabilization on the primary camera. Beyond this, the Find X2 gets an additional 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. X2 Pro moves the telephoto for a 13-megapixel periscope lens with OIS for 5x optical zoom. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 17mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture. X2 will run on a 4,200mAh battery and X2 Pro will feature a 4,260mAh battery. Both will support 65W fast charging technology along with in-display fingerprint scanner and Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1.

