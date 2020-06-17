comscore Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; live stream | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; How to watch the event live stream, expected specs
News

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; How to watch the event live stream, expected specs

News

Looking at the details it is obvious that Oppo will launch its Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. Let’s check out everything we know about the Oppo Find X2 series launch here.

  • Published: June 17, 2020 9:09 AM IST
Oppo Find X2 Launch Main

Smartphone maker Oppo is all set to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Find X2 series in India. The company has already launched the device in other markets so we already know the design and specifications. As per the information available online, the company will announce the smartphone in a launch live stream on its official YouTube channel. The launch live stream is scheduled to go live at 4 PM. Looking at the details it is obvious that Oppo will launch its Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. Let’s check out everything we know about the Oppo Find X2 series launch here. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India: Report

Oppo Find X2 Series launch; details

Considering coronavirus, the company is not holding an in-person event like everyone else. Instead, the company will launch the device through a remote lifestream. Beyond this, the company has already shared the important specifications and design regarding the Find X2 Series on its website. The company also revealed that YouTuber SuperSaf will join the event as a special guest. In addition, just hours before the launch, the possible pricing of the Find X2 Series have already leaked. As previously reported, the company will price the upcoming series below Rs 65,000 in the market. Find X2 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000. Also Read - Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

Watch: Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Taking a look at the specifications, the Oppo Find X2 Series comes to feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display. The panel will sport 3,168 x 1,440-pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This device series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The series will come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a punch-hole design on the top left-hand corner. Also Read - Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Find X2 Pro head-to-head comparison

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

Also Read

Oppo Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition launched in Germany

Moving to the back, Find X2 and X2 Pro feature a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture. Oppo has also added optical image stabilization on the primary camera. Beyond this, the Find X2 gets an additional 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. X2 Pro moves the telephoto for a 13-megapixel periscope lens with OIS for 5x optical zoom. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 17mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture. X2 will run on a 4,200mAh battery and X2 Pro will feature a 4,260mAh battery. Both will support 65W fast charging technology along with in-display fingerprint scanner and Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2020 9:09 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Oppo Find X2 Pro
ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48MP Wide Angle Camera + 48MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera + 13MP Periscope Telephoto Camera
Oppo Find X2

Oppo Find X2
ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48MP Wide Angle Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera + 13MP Telephoto Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today
News
Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today
Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; event live stream, specs, and more

News

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; event live stream, specs, and more

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch today

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch today

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 will make 5G phones affordable

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 will make 5G phones affordable

Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition sale today at 12PM

Laptops

Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; event live stream, specs, and more

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch today

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 will make 5G phones affordable

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; event live stream, specs, and more

News

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; event live stream, specs, and more
Oppo Enco W31 Review

Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review
Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India

News

Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे मिलेगा खरीदने का मौका

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Horizon Edition लैपटॉप की सेल भारत में आज, 2 हजार कम में खरीदें

Tecno Spark Power 2 स्मार्टफोन 17 जून को होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Xiaomi Redmi 9A स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G80 चिपसेट के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

यूजर्स की इस सुविधा के लिए माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने लॉन्च किया 'मनी इन एक्सेल'

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today
News
Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India today
Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; event live stream, specs, and more

News

Oppo Find X2 Series set to launch today; event live stream, specs, and more
Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch today

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery to launch today
Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 will make 5G phones affordable

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 will make 5G phones affordable
New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

News

New Xiaomi smartphone could be the Redmi K40 or Mi CC10

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers